3 more women sue L’Oreal over claims that their products caused cancer

Three more women are suing L’Oreal over claims that the chemicals in hair straighteners offered by the company gave them recurring cancers and tumors. The first lawsuit was filed in October 2022 by Jennifer Mitchell in Missouri. She became the first woman to sue L’Oreal after being diagnosed with uterine cancer.

