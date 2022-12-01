Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
NBC Sports
Where Giants' odds of landing Judge stand ahead of Winter Meetings
The Giants pulled out all the stops for free-agent slugger Aaron Judge as he visited San Francisco last week, connecting him with Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and wining and dining the American League MVP. Now, with Judge's signing decision reported to come during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings,...
Daniel Jones Excited to Play Meaningful Football in December
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones gets his first opportunity to play meaningful football this late in the season.
NBC Sports
Phillies head to San Diego looking to bring home a game-changing shortstop
Just a month after their dreams of winning the World Series ended in Houston, Phillies officials head to San Diego this weekend looking for the improvements that they hope will fuel another deep postseason run in 2023. Baseball's winter meetings, killed by COVID in 2020 and a lockout in 2021,...
NBC Sports
Everything to know as Giants prepare for busy MLB Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- It has been three years since executives, agents and the media gathered in one hotel for the annual MLB Winter Meetings, but the Texas Rangers weren't going to wait for everyone to arrive to get the fireworks started. A year after locking up Corey Seager and Marcus...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G suffers broken foot vs. Dolphins, out for season
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken left foot during the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium and will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters after the game. "Just hearing it, it was pretty crushing," Shanahan told...
NBC Sports
Draymond's late 3-pointer was 'shot of the game,' seals win
The Warriors came away with a 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center, but the game was much closer than the eight-point difference shows, especially late in the game. Chicago was down double digits entering the fourth quarter, but the Bulls mounted a comeback with Goran...
NBC Sports
Report: Deion Sanders tells Jackson State players he’s going to Colorado
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is moving up to a higher level of college football. Via Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, Sanders told his players that he’s leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. Sanders spent three years at Jackson State. If he performs as...
Cowboys Better Than Eagles, Chiefs? At Least Against Colts
The Dallas Cowboys played the Indianapolis Colts much differently - and better - than two Super Bowl-contending counterparts.
NBC Sports
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
NBC Sports
What concerns Papa most about 49ers-Dolphins showdown
Mike McDaniel's return to Levi's Stadium is highly anticipated, though it does worry Greg Papa. In the latest edition of the "Ask Papa" portion of "49ers Talk," the 49ers broadcaster told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco why the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins concerns him. "Kyle [Shanahan] knows...
The 49ers Can Win With Brock Purdy
Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the season, but no team is better-equipped to win with a third-string QB than San Francisco.
NBC Sports
Giants-Commanders tie in NFC East matchup, remain in playoff picture
The Philadelphia Eagles continue to separate themselves within the NFL playoff picture, thanks to some help from the rest of the NFC East. On Sunday, the Eagles took care of business against the Tennessee Titans while the Washington Commanders and New York Giants left MetLife Stadium in a 20-20 tie. This was a blow to both teams that are clinging to every win to try to secure a playoff spot in the league’s strongest and most competitive division.
NBC Sports
Chase Young, Antonio Gibson questionable to face Giants
The wait to find out if Commanders defensive end Chase Young will make his 2022 debut will stretch until Sunday. Young has been practicing with the Commanders for several weeks and he’s been on the active roster for the last two weeks, but he has yet to make his first appearance in a game since tearing his ACL over a year ago. Friday’s injury report doesn’t provide much of a hint about whether that’s going to change against the Giants.
NBC Sports
Draymond reacts to Dallas fan's desire to match $25K fine
The NBA on Thursday fined Draymond Green $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan during the Warriors' game in Dallas on Tuesday night. But the story doesn't stop there. In an odd twist, Alykhan Rehmatullah, the fan who was the subject of Green's ire, said on Twitter that he...
NBC Sports
Sirianni hints that Eagles will get 1st-round pick back this week
It sounds like Jordan Davis will make his return on Sunday afternoon after missing four weeks on IR with a high ankle sprain. While head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively declare that Davis would return, he certainly seemed to suggest it. “He’s had a good week so far,” Sirianni...
Raptors Look to End Skid vs. Magic: Where to Watch, Odds, Storylines
The Toronto Raptors look to snap a two-game skid on Saturday against the Orlando Magic: Where to watch, storylines, game odds
NBC Sports
Steph's hilarious nod to Panthers on deep pass to Draymond
The Warriors' 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center had everything from Jordan Poole exploding for 30 points off the bench to Draymond Green unleashing his inner tight end skills. Regarding the latter point, Warriors star Steph Curry had to take a moment and appreciate his...
NBC Sports
Kerr jokingly celebrates Draymond passing MJ on 3-point list
Draymond Green's lone 3-pointer in the Warriors' 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Chase Center was historic. Green now has drained the ... 322nd-most 3-pointers in NBA history. That might not sound very impressive at first, but with his 3-pointer Saturday night, Green passed Michael Jordan...
NBC Sports
Are Patriots failing Mac Jones? Ex-NFL QBs share concerning takes
Mac Jones was a Pro Bowler in 2021. In 2022, he ranks 24th in the NFL in passer rating with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions through nine games. What gives?. One obvious culprit is the Patriots' coaching setup; New England replaced long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with Matt Patricia, who in addition to coaching the offensive line is calling offensive plays for the first time in his NFL career.
