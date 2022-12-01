ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Awarded Dubious Distinction of Worst City for Driving

 3 days ago

Photo byiStock.

Philadelphia has been given top spot on the not-so-flattering list of the worst cities for driving, writes Tom MacDonald for the WHYY.

According to a new report from WalletHub, the City of Brotherly love has the most unpleasant driving conditions among 100 major cities that were surveyed.

“We looked at 100 cities here in terms of what it’s like to be a driver there, and Philadelphia ranked 100th out of 100 in terms of how good it is to drive around there,” said WalletHub’s Jill Gonzalez.

The report looked at different factors that affect driving, including the cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle and traffic and infrastructure safety.

“Philly could really use improvement across the board,” said Gonzalez.

The city is third in the country based on annual hours spent in congestion, only behind New York and Chicago. Additionally, its parking rates placed Philadelphia near the top based on their cost.

“It’s like 40 times higher just to park in Philly than it is in, say, San Jose or Anaheim or St. Petersburg,” said Gonzalez.

Philadelphia drivers are also around three times more likely to be involved in a crash than the country’s average. Read more about the worst cities for driving in the WHYY.

BUCKSCO.Today

