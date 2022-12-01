Inflation Continues to Slow, as Spending, Personal Income Rise
"There were more mixed signals for the U.S. economy on Thursday, with the Commerce Department reporting both slowing inflation and rising incomes and spending. This might sound like an oxymoron if your only frame of reference is Economics 101, which generally correlates rising demand with higher prices. It's also an article of faith for many economists that wages and spending will have to come down to tame inflation. Indeed, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday doubled down on this point in a speech before the Brookings Institution, saying "nominal wages have been growing at a pace well above what would be consistent with 2 percent inflation over time." Other Fed officials have repeated this argument, insisting that slowing wage gains and a more balanced labor market are prerequisites for curbing inflation. This thinking helps explain why markets are jittery ahead of the jobs report due out Friday. If the report shows continued robust job growth, that's one more data point in favor of further monetary tightening — at least according to the Fed's own rubric for rate hikes. The latest inflation numbers, however, show that wage growth and inflation don't always move in lock-step, and sometimes even go in different directions. For example, wages rose steadily in the years prior to the pandemic, and inflation barely budged . The question of whether they are more correlated today is one of the biggest economic debates of the last two years, and one that might not be settled anytime soon. Inflation is still hovering around a four-decade high, and prices are still rising — just a little more slowly. In the meantime, here are the latest numbers from the Commerce Department:
- Personal income jumped 0.7 percent in October, up from 0.4 percent in September
- Disposable personal income also jumped 0.7 percent, up from 0.3 percent
- Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) were up 0.8 percent, up from 0.6 percent
- The PCE inflation index was up 0.3 percent, which was around estimates
- And core PCE inflation was up 0.2 percent, down from 0.5 percent in September
