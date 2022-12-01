Rosario “Ross” Melici is guilty of first-degree murder. A jury decided that last month. He helped bind Philip and Barbara Russo to a chair and cover their mouths in painter’s tape. He put a plastic bag over the woman’s head. But did he stab the couple to death, or was that his accomplice’s dirty work? Legally, it shouldn’t matter — under Florida law, two people committing a felony together are ...

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO