ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested, This Time For DUI

Cellblock KP Gets One More Inmate. Nearly 20 Jailed This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a few weeks, but another resident of the Kings Point senior living community in Delray Beach has been arrested, bringing the 2022 total of Kings Point […]
BOCANEWSNOW

JESUS JAILED BY BOCA RATON POLICE DAYS BEFORE HOLY HOLIDAY

COP: “AS I WAS SPEAKING WITH JESUS, I OBSERVED HIS SPEECH TO BE SLURRED.” POLICE REPORT: War On Drugs, Not Christmas. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jesus Alejandra Morales Goncavles of Boca Raton was jailed for his alleged drug sins following his […]
orlandoadvocate.com

Three Florida teens face felony charges for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in City of Weston

Three Broward County teens are facing felony charges of criminal mischief, burglary and public order crime prejudice in connection with racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Country Club on Oct. 5. October 5 was Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. The public order crime prejudice count is an hate crime enhancement.
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified

Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
proclaimerscv.com

Police Discover Illegal Nightclub; Drug Operation at Miami-Dade Restaurant- Leading to 11 Arrests

After authorities claimed they ran an illegal nightclub and sold drugs out of a Miami-Dade restaurant, around a dozen people were taken into custody. According to Miami-Dade Police officers, the investigation that led to the 11 arrests started after several complaints and reports about a nightclub operating out of the Corvina House restaurant at 7844 Coral Way.
WPBF News 25

Man busted after stealing from Lake Worth grocery store

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Albert Foster, 30, after he threatened and stole from El Bodegon Grocery Store. The sheriff's office reports the theft happened Nov. 2 at the store. Foster was challenged by management and insinuated he had a firearm, after that...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jury to consider death sentence in stabbing deaths of Deerfield couple

Rosario “Ross” Melici is guilty of first-degree murder. A jury decided that last month. He helped bind Philip and Barbara Russo to a chair and cover their mouths in painter’s tape. He put a plastic bag over the woman’s head. But did he stab the couple to death, or was that his accomplice’s dirty work? Legally, it shouldn’t matter — under Florida law, two people committing a felony together are ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

The man that stole Christmas inflatables

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriffs are looking for a male suspect who has stolen holiday inflatable decorations in a Lake Worth Neighborhood. The incident occurred Nov. 30 between 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sheriff's says the male-targeted decorations were located in the median of South Palm...
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Man Found Shot On Glades Road In Boca Raton Is Broward Resident

Victim Had Just Left Boca West. Stopped Truck On Glades Road And Collapsed, Suffering From Gunshot. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found shot in the middle of the median on Glades Road near the Florida Turnpike Friday is a resident […]
west-palm-beach-news.com

Feds settle with West Palm Seaside nursing residence for $1.75 million

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A large West Palm Beach nursing home will pay $1.75 million to settle claims it gave COVID-19 vaccines to wealthy donors who were not eligible for the shots. The shots were given out in late 2020 when the vaccines had just rolled out and...
BOCANEWSNOW

Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector

Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy