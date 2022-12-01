Read full article on original website
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan Dijkhuizen
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game Media
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid Mustafa
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzz
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested, This Time For DUI
Cellblock KP Gets One More Inmate. Nearly 20 Jailed This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a few weeks, but another resident of the Kings Point senior living community in Delray Beach has been arrested, bringing the 2022 total of Kings Point […]
Florida “Dark Web” Drug Dealer With List Of 6,000 Customers Gets 16-Year Prison Sentence
A Florida man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Anton Peck, 29, of Boca Raton, Fla., previously pled guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and
WPBF News 25
Department of Justice announces arrest of South Florida men behind nationwide dark web drug ring
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — According to the Department of Justice, a group of South Florida residents are now behind bars after running a drug operation that had reached every part of the United States and more than 6,000 customers with help from the dark web. In a criminal...
JESUS JAILED BY BOCA RATON POLICE DAYS BEFORE HOLY HOLIDAY
COP: “AS I WAS SPEAKING WITH JESUS, I OBSERVED HIS SPEECH TO BE SLURRED.” POLICE REPORT: War On Drugs, Not Christmas. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jesus Alejandra Morales Goncavles of Boca Raton was jailed for his alleged drug sins following his […]
orlandoadvocate.com
Three Florida teens face felony charges for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in City of Weston
Three Broward County teens are facing felony charges of criminal mischief, burglary and public order crime prejudice in connection with racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Country Club on Oct. 5. October 5 was Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. The public order crime prejudice count is an hate crime enhancement.
West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified
Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
proclaimerscv.com
Police Discover Illegal Nightclub; Drug Operation at Miami-Dade Restaurant- Leading to 11 Arrests
After authorities claimed they ran an illegal nightclub and sold drugs out of a Miami-Dade restaurant, around a dozen people were taken into custody. According to Miami-Dade Police officers, the investigation that led to the 11 arrests started after several complaints and reports about a nightclub operating out of the Corvina House restaurant at 7844 Coral Way.
foxsports640.com
Hotel guest threatens employee with gun over broken television, Palm Beach police say
(PALM BEACH, FL) – Palm Beach Police arrested a man who they say pulled a handgun on a hotel employee over a broken television. According to police, a hotel employee…
WPBF News 25
Man busted after stealing from Lake Worth grocery store
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Albert Foster, 30, after he threatened and stole from El Bodegon Grocery Store. The sheriff's office reports the theft happened Nov. 2 at the store. Foster was challenged by management and insinuated he had a firearm, after that...
WSVN-TV
Police: Man broke into cruiser at Pembroke Park burglary scene as officers watched
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he broke into a squad car at a burglary scene in Pembroke Park — as responding officers watched him do it. In a tweet posted Sunday, Pembroke Park Police wrote the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Zsolt Laszlo...
Jury to consider death sentence in stabbing deaths of Deerfield couple
Rosario “Ross” Melici is guilty of first-degree murder. A jury decided that last month. He helped bind Philip and Barbara Russo to a chair and cover their mouths in painter’s tape. He put a plastic bag over the woman’s head. But did he stab the couple to death, or was that his accomplice’s dirty work? Legally, it shouldn’t matter — under Florida law, two people committing a felony together are ...
14-time convicted felon arrested in Riviera Beach homicide
A Riviera Beach man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex this fall.
Man found shot to death on canal bank near Clewiston
A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in western Palm Beach County, according to the sheriff's office.
WPBF News 25
The man that stole Christmas inflatables
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriffs are looking for a male suspect who has stolen holiday inflatable decorations in a Lake Worth Neighborhood. The incident occurred Nov. 30 between 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sheriff's says the male-targeted decorations were located in the median of South Palm...
UPDATE: Man Found Shot On Glades Road In Boca Raton Is Broward Resident
Victim Had Just Left Boca West. Stopped Truck On Glades Road And Collapsed, Suffering From Gunshot. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found shot in the middle of the median on Glades Road near the Florida Turnpike Friday is a resident […]
west-palm-beach-news.com
Feds settle with West Palm Seaside nursing residence for $1.75 million
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A large West Palm Beach nursing home will pay $1.75 million to settle claims it gave COVID-19 vaccines to wealthy donors who were not eligible for the shots. The shots were given out in late 2020 when the vaccines had just rolled out and...
Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector
Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
Elderly couple shot dead outside Martin County condominium
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a person is in custody after a double homicide Saturday afternoon.
Numerous inflatable holiday decorations stolen in Lake Worth Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they said stole several inflatable holiday decorations from the South Palm Park neighborhood.
WSVN-TV
Video shows 3 ambushing jewelry vendor outside Pompano Beach store, taking off with backpack, luggage
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three masked men ambushed a jewelry vendor in front of a store in Pompano Beach in broad daylight and took off with valuables, a pricey heist that was caught on surveillance video. The security footage of Tuesday’s robbery captured the victim as he was about...
