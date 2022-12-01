Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Six entries vie for prizes in annual Main St. electric parade
Three decorated vehicles won cash and gifts certificates for participating in Saturday night’s annual electric parade down Main Street. Six vehicles competed for top prize. The judges awarded first place to The Cabin’s creation. Judges voted on the entrants' use of lighting, creativity and overall presentation. The winning float, an older red Ford truck, was well-lit with some extra decorations on the front grill. It also had an impressive sound system, playing holiday songs as it traveled down Main Street to City Park.
KSLTV
Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa
MILLCREEK, Utah — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It’s the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen’s passion.
Celebrate the season with a holiday event this weekend!
You only have five more weekends left in 2022, so make them count! Here's a list of what's going on this weekend in Utah.
Makers Market opens with party Dec. 2 in Park City
The annual market will have its final staging in its current location at 660 Main Street, the site of the former Zoom Restaurant in the old train depot building. Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said there’s something for everyone. “You're going to be able to shop and get...
Where to eat on Christmas, Christmas Eve in Salt Lake City
The holidays grow near, and for those of you that don't want to cook at home, restaurants will be serving special holiday meals for the family to enjoy.
utahstories.com
A New Several Stories High Apartment Building on Historic 25th Street in Ogden, Utah Ruining Its Charm or Not? Residents Complain.
Ogden’s Historic 25th Street is rich with charm, historic significance and unique architecture, but in the works is a several- story apartment complex right in the heart of the street. While there are some that agree with the build or feel neutral about it, most residents seem to be either opposed to it or outright angry about the towering building nestled between much shorter, historically aesthetic buildings.
Goldener Hirsch Hotel stars in Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie
PARK CITY, Utah — Every holiday season sugary-sweet, mostly cringe-worthy movies come out by the sleigh full. This year, “Falling for Christmas,” starring actress Lindsay Lohan was filmed in our […]
What is Treacher Collins Syndrome? Ogden family opens their home to share their journey
Teacher Collins Syndrome (TCS) is a rare genetic disorder. You may be familiar with it if you’ve seen the 2017 film Wonder. For one Ogden family, TCS is not something they only see in the movies, it's something they live with every day.
Wasatch Wilderness: Limber Pine (Pinus flexilis James)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – Limber Pine (Pinus flexilis James) is a small to medium-sized evergreen tree native to the Wasatch Mountains. A durable tree that often grows on exposed, rocky […]
visitogden.com
WINTER LIKE A LOCAL IN OGDEN, UTAH
There are abundant resources all over the internet to help newcomers to winter outdoor recreation including avalanche forecasts and weather apps, layering suggestions, gear recommendations, etc. We’ve even compiled some of our own recommendations and links here. The information below can give visitors and newcomers to the Ogden area...
cottonwoodheightsjournal.com
City to buy and develop town center at Hillside Plaza
“The City of Cottonwood Heights has signed a purchase sales agreement with the intent to buy the Hillside Plaza property, located on the northeast corner of 2300 East and Fort Union Boulevard,” announced Cottonwood Heights Mayor Mike Weichers on Nov. 15. The Hillside Plaza resides at approximately 2378 Fort...
Slippery road sends car down embankment into house
Summit County Sheriff's deputies and Park City Fire District emergency services responded to a single-vehicle accident in Summit Park Saturday night. According to the fire district, a car slid off Park View Drive, went down an embankment and ended up on its side against a house. No one was injured,...
luxury-houses.net
A Meticulously Built Home with 5,300 SF of Light-filled Living Space in Kamas, Utah Seeking for $5.5 Million
3914 E Firestar Court Home in Kamas, Utah for Sale. 3914 E Firestar Court, Kamas, Utah is a stunning custom build located within the ”Whispering Hawk” neighborhood of the private, gated Talisker Club community, Tuhaye, and backing onto the emerald green 15th fairway of the award-winning Mark O’Meara designed championship golf course. This Home in Kamas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3914 E Firestar Court, please contact Steve McHenry (Phone: 435-731-7777) at BHHS Utah Properties – SV for full support and perfect service.
utahbusiness.com
Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities lead community vision for master-planned community in eastern Summit County
MURRAY, UT—Utah’s top homebuilder Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities, the visionary organization behind the master-planned community of Daybreak, have partnered to provide their years of local expertise in effective community development to help achieve smart and incremental growth objectives for the town of Hoytsville, Utah. The...
Orange Bubble lift, McConkey’s Express to open at Park City this week
Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said Monday that the resort plans to open McConkey’s Express, Sun Peak Express, and the Orange Bubble Express this week. As of Monday, 18 lifts are open with 31% of terrain available. Huey said the Ninety Nine 90 Express and Peak 5 had their earliest openings in history.
Winter commuter incentive program ‘Ride On Park City’ starts Dec. 1
The Ride On Park City program started in 2019 with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and congestion on Park City’s roadways by encouraging people to replace their “ride alone” trips with group trips. Through an online platform, Ride On Park City will match people to...
Woman awarded $2.4 million after Vail Resorts employee smashes her hand with bowling ball
The international ski resort giant, Vail Resorts, was ordered to pay a woman $2.4 million dollars last month, after her hand was smashed with a bowling ball by a Vail Resorts employee. According to a case review that was written by the plaintiff's counsel, the incident occurred on April 4,...
Next phase of Park City Mountain parking reservations open Thursday
At the Mountain Village base area, reservations are required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King parking lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those reservations are free for another two weeks, but starting Dec. 12, spots will cost $25. Right now, people can set up reservations through Dec....
kslnewsradio.com
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
Ice Castles in Midway now under construction
It’ll be another three to four weeks before the Heber Valley Ice Castles open for the season, but in the meantime, presale tickets are on sale. Construction on the popular ice attraction in Midway got underway a couple of weeks ago. Founder Brent Christensen, who patented the process he used to build a winter playground for his kids, first opened the attraction in 2011. Today there are five locations across North America.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0