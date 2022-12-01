Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
Benzinga
This Congresswoman Saw Returns Of Over 20% On An Aerospace Company; Check Out 3 Dividend Stocks She Recently Purchased
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is by far the largest full-truckload carrier in the United States. Domino’s Pizza is the largest player in the global pizza market, and has more than 19,500 stores in over 90 international markets. The stock purchases of U.S. Representative Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) were first covered by...
Benzinga
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
Benzinga
Goldman Sachs Warns Traders Of Shrinking Bonus Pool Even As Trading Revenue Rises
Leading global investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS recently announced a shrinking year-end bonus for traders, despite seeing its trading revenue rising this year. Goldman’s annual trading revenue is $25 billion, and analysts estimate it will outdo last year’s mark by 15%. However, the company’s overall revenue fell by 21%.
Benzinga
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Tim Cook Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Technology giant Apple Inc AAPL has had several CEOs leading the company over the years, including co-founder Steve Jobs heading the company through a period of innovative products like the iPod, iPhone and iPad. With big shoes to fill, Tim Cook took over for Jobs in 2011. Here’s a look at how the stock has since performed.
Benzinga
Microsoft Leads Stock Market Higher: Here's Why A 7% Jump Could Be On The Horizon
Microsoft Corporation MSFT gapped down to start Friday’s session after the Labor Department released strong jobs numbers for November, sparking fears the Federal Reserve may not be succeeding at slowing the economy. Intraday bulls were buying the dip in some growth stocks, causing Microsoft to erase much of its...
Benzinga
TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
Benzinga
Alibaba Up 5%, Nio Surges 12%: Hang Seng Jumps As China Dials Down Zero-COVID Controls
Hong Kong stocks soared on Monday morning, with the benchmark Hang Seng index rising over 3%, as China relieved some of its COVID-19 restrictions, easing testing rules in some cities. Hong Kong Stocks Today. Stock Movement. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA 5.01%. JD.com Inc JD 7.18%. Baidu Inc BIDU 7.35%
Benzinga
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Puts Out Cryptic Hong Kong Tweet As Alibaba, Nio Soar In Strong Hang Seng Open
"The Big Short" investor Michael Burry has made a cryptic tweet about Hong Kong, possibly indicating his stance about stocks listed in the region. “As for me, I like Hong Kong,” he tweeted. Interestingly, Burry’s tweet coincides with a stellar opening by the Hang Seng index on Monday, rising over 3% as China eased some of its COVID restrictions, easing testing rules in some cities.
Benzinga
Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure
Labeled Bitcoin enemy number one earlier this year by Peter Thiel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett now owns a stake in Bitcoin thanks to one of his investments. What Happened: In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500 million in Brazilian digital bank Nubank. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway...
Benzinga
Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row
Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
Benzinga
PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
Benzinga
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now
Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Benzinga
Elon Musk Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Gave Over $1B To Democrats: 'The Money Went Somewhere'
Manidis said Bankman-Fried donating $40 million “to not go to jail for stealing $10b+ is one of the highest ROI trades of all time.”. Musk asked, “The money went somewhere, so where did it go?”. Calls for the prosecution of Bankman-Fried have been coming from other quarters as...
Benzinga
Musk Asks Why Epstein-Maxwell Client List Hasn't Leaked, Responds To His Photo With Maxwell At Party
Back in June, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk went on Twitter asking to see Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's client list. He shared an image of a dinosaur, unicorn, dragon, and the text saying "Epstein/Maxwell client list," noting that these are "things I'll never see in my life." He...
Benzinga
Dow Drops 100 Points; Asana Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.29% to 34,294.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.78% to 11,393.43. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,054.11. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose by...
Benzinga
Wedbush Initiates Coverage On Cresco Labs, Curaleaf Holdings With Outperform Ratings
Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage on Cresco Labs Inc CRLBF with an Outperform rating and a price target of $4.50. The company awaits the closing of the Columbia Care CCHWF acquisition, which is expected to occur by the end of 1Q23 and should prove transformative. He expects standalone revenue...
Benzinga
Elon Musk-Inspired Meme Coin Rallies 28%, Leaving Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In The Dust
Dogelon Mars ELON/USD, a meme coin, is rallying more than 28% in the past 24 hours, even as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD were muted. What Happened: At the time of writing, ELON was trading at $0.00000039. The intraday volume increased by 64% since the last day, reaching a $6 million milestone.
Benzinga
Farfetch Likely To See Recovery And Upside, Analysts Say Post Delayed Capital Markets Day
KeyBanc analyst Noah Zatzkin reiterated Overweight on Farfetch Limited FTCH with a $13 price target. Zatzkincame away from FTCH's Capital Markets Day feeling the same about the company's long-term opportunity. As expected, FTCH provided additional detail around the economics of FPS vs. marketplace, provided further clarity around FY23 guidance, and...
Comments / 0