Read full article on original website
Related
YouTube TV finally adds a feature that it should have had all along
YouTube TV is the most popular live TV streaming service on the market, with 5 million active subscribers as of July. The service offers over 100 live channels, unlimited cloud DVR storage, up to 3 streams, and 6 accounts per household. But until today, it was missing an incredibly basic feature. For nearly six years, YouTube TV didn’t have a clock.
Top YouTube videos of 2022: MrBeast tops creators list again
YouTube released a list of its top trending videos and creators in the U.S. for 2022. MrBeast was ranked the number one creator on the platform for the third year.
YouTube Music is back with your 2022 Recap, highlighting all the songs that kept you going this year
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Last year, YouTube Music decided to try its hand at a Spotify-Wrapped-style summary for the first time, called the YouTube Recap. Listeners seemed to receive it well — at least, better than the infamous 2018 YouTube Rewind, which was disliked into oblivion. We now get seasonal YouTube Music recaps all year round, but this big year-end offering is arguably the most exciting. Luckily for you, your 2022 Recap, covering the music you listened to most this year, is now arriving.
One fan has streamed an Architects song 32,000 times this year and pretty much won Spotify Wrapped
Spotify Wrapped is here, and it shows how one Architects fan took their love for the band to whole new extremes by listening to one song 90-100 times a day
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
livingetc.com
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now
The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free ad-supported TV content, just got 36 new channels. Here's everything you need to know.
Turns Out One Netflix Series Isn't Leaving The Service After All, While One More That Did Found A New Streaming Home
Two Netflix Originals have found new leases on streaming life after exit reports, though one will be flipping to a different platform.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
Netflix’s Secret Focus Group of Subscribers Is Altering What You Watch
It’s not all about the algorithm. According to the Wall Street Journal, some recent Netflix projects have gone through a select focus group of viewers before hitting the streaming service, with a few high-profile projects undergoing extensive new edits based on this group’s feedback. Variety reported on this...
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Netflix Has a Hit That's Bigger Than 'Stranger Things' (Why That Matters)
Long before multiple streaming services were an everyday part of lives across the world, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report was the king of original content. Hit shows like 2013's "House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black" kept viewers subscribed for the long haul. Monthly membership fees stacked up over several seasons, dropping whole seasons immediately available for binge-watching.
theplaylist.net
‘Glass Onion’: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Says The Company Left “Lots” Of Money On The Table With The Movie’s Limited Theatrical Release
Audiences expected Rian Johnson to deliver in 2019 with his sleuth comedy “Knives Out.” But nobody expected the film to become a runaway hit. In short, the film raked at the box office, making $311 million on a $40 million budget. And, of course, those numbers got people’s attention, namely those over at Netflix. In March 2021, the streamer reached a $469 million deal with Johnson to produce two sequels to “Knives Out,” with Daniel Craig returning as detective Benoit Blanc.
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
A pretty wide range of quality sci-fi movies are sitting in the vault on Prime Video. Dust off the classics like RoboCop and Minority Report, or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
How to download movies and shows from Apple TV+
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple launched its own streaming service, dubbed Apple TV+, in 2019. The service has released several notable Apple Originals, including the Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Dickinson, For All Man Kind, and more. If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can watch these shows and movies on any of your Apple devices, including the Mac, iPod touch, iPhone, and iPad. You can also download these movies and shows for offline viewing, so you don't have to waste your data when traveling. This guide shows you how to download movies and shows from Apple TV+ for offline viewing.
How to use Spotify on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Spotify is one of the most popular playlist music apps accessible on most platforms, tripling in revenue over the last five years from 2021, but impressively you still don't have to pay a single cent to enjoy the core features Spotify has to offer. Spotify offers plenty of features tailored to Android users, even while pairing well with your favorite wireless earbuds. In today's guide we walk you through how to install the Spotify app, register for a new account, and play Spotify on your Android device.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Spotify Wrapped 2022 is finally here for you to show off how cool your listening tastes were this year
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Give yourself a pat on the back for making it through another tumultuous year (well, mostly through). It's time to look back at everything new in 2022, including the new music we discovered and the songs we played over and over (and over again). Spotify’s annual recap is now here, with Wrapped 2022 ready to encapsulate your taste in music over the past year.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0