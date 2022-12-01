Michael Veitch to Discuss New Book on Thoroughbred Racing at Racing Museum on Dec. 10

Read full article on original website
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security
The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York State
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, New York has some pretty amazing comfort food restaurants and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Keep reading to learn more.
Saratoga Springs welcomes 36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) - The holiday season has officially arrived in Saratoga Springs! The Victorian Streetwalk kicked off on Thursday, December 1st with a tree lighting and concert. The event is celebrating its 36th year. As in past years, many participants showed up in costume, looking like they came...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The weekend is almost here! From "The Wizard of Oz" to model trains to a multitude of holiday events, there are quite a few things happening on December 2, 3, and 4.
36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk Weekend Kicks Off
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Festivities for the 36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk Weekend extend through Sunday, Dec. 4. Following Thursday night’s Tree Lighting ceremony and the arrival of Mr. & Mrs. Claus to their Broadway cottage, the event - presented by the Downtown Business Association - features live music and strolling performers along Broadway through the weekend.
Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History
Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
Siena College names 13th president
Siena College announced its 13th president after a board meeting on December 2. Recommended by the presidential search committee and with unanimous support of the College's Board of Trustees, Charles Seifert, Ph.D., has been officially appointed the 13th president of Siena College.
PHOTOS: New Disney Vacation Club Saratoga Springs Resort Merchandise
We’re off to the races. An all-new Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa merchandise line arrived at The Artist’s Palette. This new line specifically highlights that Disney’s Saratoga Springs is a Disney Vacation Club resort. Saratoga Springs Ball Cap – $29.99. The hat is light...
Sarah Podemski's Perfect Day Off in Hudson, NY Is All About Thinking And Eating Local
The road-tripping actress from 'Reservation Dogs' and 'Resident Alien' loves the small-town feel of this riverside arts hub. Sarah Podemski is busy these days. She stars as Rita, a single mother navigating complex identity politics and interpersonal relationships in an Oklahoma Indigenous community, in FX's critically acclaimed series Reservation Dogs that was recently renewed for a third season, and as Kayla, the dynamic lawyer on Ute Reservation in Syfy's dramedy Resident Alien, a graphic novel adaptation that’s shooting its third season. Based out of Toronto, Podemski is also currently working on a documentary series about road trips and small-town life in Southwestern Ontario.
New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield
Jae's Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
Bake sale planned for injured dog in Amsterdam
The road to recovery will be long and bumpy for an injured pup, "Bunny," found recently on the side of a country road in Amsterdam.
Road closures for the Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk
The Victorian Streetwalk is set to take place in downtown Saratoga Springs starting 6 p.m. Thursday until 3 p.m. on Sunday. This is the Streetwalk's 36th year.
The Albany Academies to reorganize by division
The Albany Academies recently announced a new plan, under which the current Albany Academy for Girls at 140 Academy Road will house the Early Childhood Center, Lower School, and Middle School and the current Albany Academy at 135 Academy Road will house the Upper School.
Otter Holds Albany in its Fearful Grip
Albany just can't seem to get a break from these animals. Last month the city had a rogue bunny. This time around, an otter has citizens fleeing in terror. The Albany Water Department sent out a tweet warning the good people of Albany about this furry fiend:. Thinking of going...
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”
It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
Trailways of New York Evicted by Greyhound
Trailways of New York and Peter Pan Bus Lines announced they are leaving the Albany, N.Y., bus terminal after 25 years there, according to Trailways' news release. The move took place on Dec. 1, with the first departures leaving their new temporary home on the same day. Trailways of New...
Montagnino Calls For the Council To Condemn DA Karen Heggen
In a Kafkaesque special meeting on Monday, November 28, the Saratoga Springs City Council attempted to pass a resolution crafted by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino that, in the most bravura rhetoric, denounces Saratoga County’s District Attorney Karen Heggen. At the end of this blog is the full text...
Oak Hill & Vicinity: The DeWitts
According to J.G. Borthwick writing in Beer’s “History of Greene County”: The first actual settlement commenced within the borders of the town [of Durham] was made at Oak Hill, by Lucas DeWitt, John Plank, Hendrick. Plank. …Lucas DeWitt Jr. was the son of Lucas DeWitt, who lived in the town of Hurley, Ulster County…. The exact date of this settlement cannot now be given: but it is certain that it was several years before the Revolution — probably about 1770, or 1772. Lucas DeWitt Jr. took possession of the farm now owned by his grandson, Israel DeWitt. His first house (a log building) occupied the plot of ground now used as a garden by his descendants. This settlement was found to be on a patent granted by George III to Colonel Richard Mainland. The patent was granted June 23, 1767. By the terms of Mr. DeWitt’s lease, he was to pay a rent of “one ear of corn, and proportion of the King’s rent per year for five years.”
