wnynewsnow.com
New York Statewide Toy and Coat Drive Kicks Off
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive kicked off today with donation locations across the state. Specifically, donations of new and unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies are being asked for. “This holiday season, I encourage all New Yorkers to come together to support...
New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?
Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?
newyorkalmanack.com
Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History
Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
cnyhomepage.com
Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
'Stay Strong Michael' blood drive in Chatham highlights how donations save lives
The blood drive honors Michael DiMaggio, who was struck by a car in 2014 when he was 11 years old.
Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office donates money for toys
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office got into the holiday spirit, donating over $6,000 to the county Youth Department. It’s part of the $12,000 raised so far through their “No Shave November” fundraiser, which runs until February. Another portion of the funds raised will go to the START Children’s Center and all […]
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
WNYT
Watervliet lights block party returns
A block party in Watervliet is also sprucing up some old holiday traditions this weekend. Part of Eighth Avenue turned into candy cane lane Saturday, bringing out all kinds of festive decorations. Neighbors wanted to bring back an old tradition of lighting up all the houses, so they threw a...
WNYT
Glens Falls-based company raises $100k for area non-profits
Non-profits across the Capital Region are getting big money thanks to the Arrow Family of Companies. The company’s annual “Thankful Campaign” raised $100,000 to be split by 20 different non-profits. The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and...
Albany hosts tree lighting at Academy Park
The city of Albany's Holiday Tree lighting ceremony took place Friday evening in Academy Park.
Hudson’s Winter Walk celebrates year 26
The Hudson winter street festival, "Hudson Hall Winter Walk," returns for year 26 on Saturday, December 3. The mile long Warren Street will be filled will performances, art, food and drink and holiday cheer.
PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt
On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
Upcoming no parking restrictions in Albany
The Albany Police Department has released an upcoming emergency no parking restrictions advisory. Vehicles in violation of the following are subject to ticketing or could be towed.
strosechronicle.com
Celebration of life brings a community together
The College of Saint Rose community joined together on Nov. 15 to celebrate and honor loved ones students have lost. Attendees were encouraged to write messages for their loved ones or just their names on paper bags, place a candle and rocks inside, and line the bags outside around the campus green.
Help buy gifts for senior citizens this holiday season
Community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
WNYT
Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case
The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield CPA Committee Sees 9 Applications Totaling $860K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee in December will review nine eligibility applications for open space and recreation, historic preservation, and community housing projects. The total ask for Community Preservation Act funding is around $859,000 with requests ranging from $8,000 to $300,000. Six of the applications are from...
theupstater.com
Oak Hill & Vicinity: The DeWitts
According to J.G. Borthwick writing in Beer’s “History of Greene County”: The first actual settlement commenced within the borders of the town [of Durham] was made at Oak Hill, by Lucas DeWitt, John Plank, Hendrick. Plank. …Lucas DeWitt Jr. was the son of Lucas DeWitt, who lived in the town of Hurley, Ulster County…. The exact date of this settlement cannot now be given: but it is certain that it was several years before the Revolution — probably about 1770, or 1772. Lucas DeWitt Jr. took possession of the farm now owned by his grandson, Israel DeWitt. His first house (a log building) occupied the plot of ground now used as a garden by his descendants. This settlement was found to be on a patent granted by George III to Colonel Richard Mainland. The patent was granted June 23, 1767. By the terms of Mr. DeWitt’s lease, he was to pay a rent of “one ear of corn, and proportion of the King’s rent per year for five years.”
Sticker Mule donates hot sauce to local food bank
A local company made a donation Friday that is meant to help people in need add some flavor to their meals.
