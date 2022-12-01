Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel Maven
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan Dijkhuizen
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj Guleria
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj Guleria
Related
Ballston Spa National Bank donating to 45 nonprofits
As part of an initiative the company calls its "season of giving," Ballston Spa National Bank announced Friday that it will be donating to 45 local nonprofits to support their work in the community.
WNYT
Glens Falls-based company raises $100k for area non-profits
Non-profits across the Capital Region are getting big money thanks to the Arrow Family of Companies. The company’s annual “Thankful Campaign” raised $100,000 to be split by 20 different non-profits. The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and...
NEWS10 ABC
Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
Scotia finds elevated lead levels in water samples
The Village of Scotia recently found elevated levels of lead in routine water testing, according to a public notice posted November 30.
wamc.org
Berkshire County residents among those receiving sentences for involvement in Jan. 6th insurrection
As sentences are meted out for those who stormed the Capitol building in an effort to halt certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election following a Donald Trump rally, at least two hail from the westernmost region of Massachusetts. As noted in a Politico report, court documents show...
WKTV
New NY laws take effect
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield CPA Committee Sees 9 Applications Totaling $860K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee in December will review nine eligibility applications for open space and recreation, historic preservation, and community housing projects. The total ask for Community Preservation Act funding is around $859,000 with requests ranging from $8,000 to $300,000. Six of the applications are from...
Greater Amsterdam School District calls it quits on daycare bus service, drawing ire from parents
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parents across Amsterdam face tough decisions to keep or lose their jobs now that they’re about to lose easy access to childcare. The Greater Amsterdam School District remains firm it will stop busing students to local daycares, now setting an end date of January 17. “I’ve even tried to think about […]
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of Holiday Toy, Coat and School Supply Drive To Benefit New Yorkers In Need
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need across New York will begin on December 1, 2022. Donations of new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies are being sought to assist community-based organizations during the holiday giving season. “This...
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security
The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
Teachers sue Albany school district over pervy coworker Patrick Morgan’s hidden bathroom cam
At least 17 teachers filed lawsuits against an Albany school district after they were filmed in a co-ed bathroom by a pervy teacher who installed a hidden camera. The teachers claim the district knew that teacher Patrick Morgan had a history of inappropriate behavior and an outstanding disciplinary record before he was arrested in February for installing the camera in the Sand Creek Middle School bathroom, according to the slew of lawsuits filed this week in Albany. The lawsuits come after Morgan pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance in early November. He was initially charged with 22 counts after...
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
VIP Tires & Service opens in Bennington
VIP Tires & Service opened a new location on December 2 in Bennington. The auto shop offers a variety of services to get your car in tip-top shape.
WNYT
Watervliet lights block party returns
A block party in Watervliet is also sprucing up some old holiday traditions this weekend. Part of Eighth Avenue turned into candy cane lane Saturday, bringing out all kinds of festive decorations. Neighbors wanted to bring back an old tradition of lighting up all the houses, so they threw a...
Help buy gifts for senior citizens this holiday season
Community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
Hudson’s Winter Walk celebrates year 26
The Hudson winter street festival, "Hudson Hall Winter Walk," returns for year 26 on Saturday, December 3. The mile long Warren Street will be filled will performances, art, food and drink and holiday cheer.
Albany ENT and Allergy Services names first CEO
Albany ENT and Allergy Services has named its first-ever CEO.
Troy Now initiative continues downtown
The City of Troy is moving forward with its Troy Now initiative, using American Rescue Plan Act funds to revitalize parts of the city. One of those projects is the demolition of the Taylor Apartments.
Bake sale planned for injured dog in Amsterdam
The road to recovery will be long and bumpy for an injured pup, "Bunny," found recently on the side of a country road in Amsterdam.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Burglary arrest in Ghent
GHENT – State Police from the Livingston barracks have arrested a Lee, Massachusetts man for sexually motivated burglary. Terry Mullen, 68, was arrested on November 29. It is alleged that he entered a residence illegally for the purpose of his own sexual gratification. He was arraigned and released on...
Comments / 0