‘It’s Part Of A Healthy Lifestyle’: BodyWorks Offering Specialized Massage Care

newyorkalmanack.com
Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History
Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
Collar City Mushrooms brings mushroom magic with Troy farm
Avery Stempel is the Founder and Primary Pleurotus of Collar City Mushrooms. The Troy-based location serves as an indoor urban vertical mushroom farm, production facility, mycological education center, and community gathering space.
'Stay Strong Michael' blood drive in Chatham highlights how donations save lives
The blood drive honors Michael DiMaggio, who was struck by a car in 2014 when he was 11 years old.
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
Bake sale planned for injured dog in Amsterdam
The road to recovery will be long and bumpy for an injured pup, "Bunny," found recently on the side of a country road in Amsterdam.
Troy Victorian Stroll: Gilded Age photo-ops, music, more
Sunday is the 40th Troy Victorian Stroll. The event attracts nearly 15,000 visitors every year and offers food, shopping, music, and other activities for all ages.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York State
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, New York has some pretty amazing comfort food restaurants and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Keep reading to learn more.
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security
The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
strosechronicle.com
Celebration of life brings a community together
The College of Saint Rose community joined together on Nov. 15 to celebrate and honor loved ones students have lost. Attendees were encouraged to write messages for their loved ones or just their names on paper bags, place a candle and rocks inside, and line the bags outside around the campus green.
WRGB
Saratoga Springs welcomes 36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) - The holiday season has officially arrived in Saratoga Springs! The Victorian Streetwalk kicked off on Thursday, December 1st with a tree lighting and concert. The event is celebrating its 36th year. As in past years, many participants showed up in costume, looking like they came...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The weekend is almost here! From "The Wizard of Oz" to model trains to a multitude of holiday events, there are quite a few things happening on December 2, 3, and 4.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Let the Excite-MINT Begin at Stewart’s Shops
UPSTATE NEW YORK — Just in time for the holiday season, Stewart’s Shops limited-edition Peppermint Stick Ice Cream is back. This peppermint flavored ice cream with red and green mints is now available in half gallons at all Stewart’s Shops. And the true sign that the holidays...
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
WNYT
Magic of Christmas coming to Albany
The magic of Christmas is also coming to Albany Sunday afternoon. The Albany symphony is hosting a performance at the Palace Theater, that Santa himself is expected to turn up for. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be carols, and a sleigh full of performers. For tickets, we’ve set...
New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield
Jae's Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.
Albany ENT and Allergy Services names first CEO
Albany ENT and Allergy Services has named its first-ever CEO.
Otter Holds Albany in its Fearful Grip
Albany just can't seem to get a break from these animals. Last month the city had a rogue bunny. This time around, an otter has citizens fleeing in terror. The Albany Water Department sent out a tweet warning the good people of Albany about this furry fiend:. Thinking of going...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Disney Vacation Club Saratoga Springs Resort Merchandise
We’re off to the races. An all-new Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa merchandise line arrived at The Artist’s Palette. This new line specifically highlights that Disney’s Saratoga Springs is a Disney Vacation Club resort. Saratoga Springs Ball Cap – $29.99. The hat is light...
cnyhomepage.com
Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
