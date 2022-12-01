Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Guardians sign C Meibrys Viloria to minor league contract with invite to big league spring training
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced Sunday they have signed catcher Meibrys Viloria to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league spring training. The addition of Viloria, 25, could serve to provide depth at the position while the club continues pursuit of a starter in...
Guardians should give Pirates a call about outfielder Bryan Reynolds: Paul Hoynes
SAN DIEGO -- For the first time in a long time the Guardians have a functional outfield. Steven Kwan in left field, Myles Straw in center and Oscar Gonzalez in right produced good vibes in 2022. Kwan and Gonzalez made their big league debuts this year. Straw signed a five-year extension just before the start of the season, and they all played a big part in the Guardians winning 92 games and the AL Central.
Well-positioned Guardians head to winter meetings in search of offense
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the Guardians head west Sunday afternoon for the winter meetings in San Diego, they will do so with a talented roster, the manager of the year in Terry Francona, four Gold Glove winners and a short shopping list. They were one of baseball’s best stories last...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Good news: Browns win. Expected news: Deshaun Watson will require patience and there will be some pain – Terry Pluto
HOUSTON, Texas – The NFL is a very unforgiving planet, especially for quarterbacks. Let’s amend that: Especially for quarterbacks who haven’t played in a regular season game for 700 days. And especially for quarterbacks such as Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, who needed a U-Haul for all the baggage he carried into Sunday’s game in Houston.
Cleveland Cavaliers struggling to find ‘juice’ on the road, as away-game issues crystallize in New York
NEW YORK -- Madison Square Garden. The World’s Most Famous Arena. Stars scattered throughout the crowd. The bright lights of New York City should have created a natural zeal for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. But not even those factors could help Cleveland snap out of this perplexing...
Francisco Lindor greets Donovan Mitchell courtside as Cavaliers face Knicks at Madison Square Garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor attended Sunday’s Cavaliers vs. Knicks game at Madison Square Garden and greeted Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell with a quick hug courtside prior to the opening tip. Lindor, who turned 29 late last month, spent six seasons and appeared in four All-Star...
Rocky first half for Deshaun Watson vs. the Texans – Terry Pluto’s Halftime Browns Scribbles
HOUSTON, Texas – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns lead Houston, 7-5. 1. On my flight to Houston, I sat next to a guy who said he was a Texans season ticket holder. “Know what I’m doing Sunday?” he asked. “I’m going to play golf.” He also said he was “tired of the Texans and Deshaun Watson.”
Browns receiver David Bell exits Texans game with hand injury, ruled out
HOUSTON -- The Browns lost one of their pass-catching weapons in quarterback Deshaun Watson’s season debut after Cleveland’s first drive on Sunday. Rookie receiver David Bell exited Sunday’s game between the Texans and Browns after failing to catch a throw from Watson on third-and-3 and the 14:19 mark. Bell injured his hand and has been downgraded to out after initially being ruled questionable to return.
Cavaliers at Knicks: Live updates as Cleveland goes for third straight win
NEW YORK -- The Cavaliers go for their third straight win on Sunday evening in a road game against the New York Knicks. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is at 6 p.m. EDT. The Cavs (15-8) have won seven of their last nine games, while the Knicks have lost six of eight. New York has lost five consecutive home games, including Saturday’s 121-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Ja’Marr Chase should cash in against the Chiefs on Sunday: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase has 19 touchdowns in the regular season since entering the league. Will No. 20 come this weekend? DraftKings has the line at +105 for Chase to score a touchdown on Sunday. That makes it an attractive bet with Bengals coach Zac...
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers go for their second straight win as they take on the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 p.m. Cleveland has one win over Orlando already this season, 103-92 on Oct. 26.
