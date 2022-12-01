ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians should give Pirates a call about outfielder Bryan Reynolds: Paul Hoynes

SAN DIEGO -- For the first time in a long time the Guardians have a functional outfield. Steven Kwan in left field, Myles Straw in center and Oscar Gonzalez in right produced good vibes in 2022. Kwan and Gonzalez made their big league debuts this year. Straw signed a five-year extension just before the start of the season, and they all played a big part in the Guardians winning 92 games and the AL Central.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Browns receiver David Bell exits Texans game with hand injury, ruled out

HOUSTON -- The Browns lost one of their pass-catching weapons in quarterback Deshaun Watson’s season debut after Cleveland’s first drive on Sunday. Rookie receiver David Bell exited Sunday’s game between the Texans and Browns after failing to catch a throw from Watson on third-and-3 and the 14:19 mark. Bell injured his hand and has been downgraded to out after initially being ruled questionable to return.
Cavaliers at Knicks: Live updates as Cleveland goes for third straight win

NEW YORK -- The Cavaliers go for their third straight win on Sunday evening in a road game against the New York Knicks. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is at 6 p.m. EDT. The Cavs (15-8) have won seven of their last nine games, while the Knicks have lost six of eight. New York has lost five consecutive home games, including Saturday’s 121-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
