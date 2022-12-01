Read full article on original website
Body of 7-year-old girl missing out of North Texas found
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wise County officials said the body of a 7-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week was found Friday. According to a report from KXAN’s sister station KFDX, a police presence was seen just miles from the area where Athena Strand went missing. An Amber Alert was issued out of Paradise, Texas for Strand on Thursday.
Driver for FedEx charged after 7-year-old Texas girl found dead
WISE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – The sheriff of Wise County, Texas, held a press conference Friday night to give an update on the disappearance of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who went missing in late November. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin confirmed Strand’s body was recovered sometime in the evening on December...
Ascension Providence named Texas Large Employer of the Year
WACO, Texas (FOX44) – The Texas Workforce Commission and its local Workforce Solutions partners have named Ascension Providence as Texas’ Large Employer of the Year. The announcement was made at the 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference going on this week in Dallas. Ascension Providence was nominated by Workforce...
CFP deja vu: TCU in third, Ohio State lurking and lobbying
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU has been in this position before, third in the College Football Playoff rankings going into its last game before the final four teams are set. And just like in 2014, there sits Ohio State in fifth, hoping for a chance to move up.
