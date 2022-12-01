ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Police looking for suspect of home break-in

State police in Vermont are sharing video of a woman they say broke into a Bennington County home, hoping someone may help identify her. Police sent us this video, showing a vehicle pull up to a property on Hapgood Pond Road in Peru, Vermont. You can see a woman get...
iheart.com

Warren County Deputies Arrest Queensbury Man For Alleged Role in Stabbing

A Queensbury man has been arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office for his alleged role in a stabbing. Deputies say 24-year-old Andrew Teal attacked the victim with a knife at an address on Angel Lane in Queensbury Wednesday. The victim was brought to Glens Falls Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Teal is facing multiple charges including assault. After his arraignment, Teal was sent to the Warren County Correctional Facility.
WNYT

Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case

The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
theharlemvalleynews.net

Burglary arrest in Ghent

Ghent, New York – On November 29, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Terry A. Mullen, age 68, of Lee Massachusetts, for Sexually Motivated Burglary in the 2nd degree, a class C felony. On November 23, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating...
WNYT

Police: Public not in danger after Latham domestic dispute

A domestic dispute prompted a large police presence in Latham on Thursday evening. However, police say there is no threat to the public. Officers were called to a home on Fiddlers Lane. One person was hurt, say police, and the investigation is ongoing. NewsChannel 13 will pass along any new...
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

Driver hurt after crashing into telephone pole

A man is recovering this morning after crashing into a telephone pole in Berkshire County. Police tell our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, it happened around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, on Route 23. They say the driver of a Lincoln Navigator crashed into the pole, which had a transformer...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theupstater.com

Oak Hill & Vicinity: The DeWitts

According to J.G. Borthwick writing in Beer’s “History of Greene County”: The first actual settlement commenced within the borders of the town [of Durham] was made at Oak Hill, by Lucas DeWitt, John Plank, Hendrick. Plank. …Lucas DeWitt Jr. was the son of Lucas DeWitt, who lived in the town of Hurley, Ulster County…. The exact date of this settlement cannot now be given: but it is certain that it was several years before the Revolution — probably about 1770, or 1772. Lucas DeWitt Jr. took possession of the farm now owned by his grandson, Israel DeWitt. His first house (a log building) occupied the plot of ground now used as a garden by his descendants. This settlement was found to be on a patent granted by George III to Colonel Richard Mainland. The patent was granted June 23, 1767. By the terms of Mr. DeWitt’s lease, he was to pay a rent of “one ear of corn, and proportion of the King’s rent per year for five years.”
metro-magazine.com

Trailways of New York Evicted by Greyhound

Trailways of New York and Peter Pan Bus Lines announced they are leaving the Albany, N.Y., bus terminal after 25 years there, according to Trailways' news release. The move took place on Dec. 1, with the first departures leaving their new temporary home on the same day. Trailways of New...
WWLP

Moose makes surprise stop at offices in New York

On Thursday morning, staff at Warren County Municipal Center got a surprise. Video posted to the county Facebook page showed an unexpected visitor making its way swiftly through the center's parking lot, as a soft snow fell around it.
NEWS10 ABC

Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
wamc.org

Pittsfield Public Schools superintendent delivers report on noxious fumes incident to school committee

On November 18th, an emergency dismissal was issued at the Pittsfield and Taconic high schools over noxious fumes emerging from floor refinishing projects in both buildings. Students and staff members reported experiencing nosebleeds, headaches, vomiting, and other reactions to the chemicals. WAMC subsequently broke the story that a veteran teacher had warned Superintendent Joe Curtis about health concerns stemming from the fumes at least a day before he took action.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt

On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.

Comments / 0

Community Policy