Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Police looking for suspect of home break-in
State police in Vermont are sharing video of a woman they say broke into a Bennington County home, hoping someone may help identify her. Police sent us this video, showing a vehicle pull up to a property on Hapgood Pond Road in Peru, Vermont. You can see a woman get...
Troy woman arrested for allegedly attacking boyfriend
A Troy woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attacking her boyfriend in front of police, as well as resisting arrest.
iheart.com
Warren County Deputies Arrest Queensbury Man For Alleged Role in Stabbing
A Queensbury man has been arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office for his alleged role in a stabbing. Deputies say 24-year-old Andrew Teal attacked the victim with a knife at an address on Angel Lane in Queensbury Wednesday. The victim was brought to Glens Falls Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Teal is facing multiple charges including assault. After his arraignment, Teal was sent to the Warren County Correctional Facility.
Woman 'Severely' Injured In Stabbing Inside Latham Home At Hands Of Ex-BF, Police Say
A woman is recovering from “severe” injuries suffered in a stabbing attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend inside her home in the region, authorities said. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, with reports of a violent domestic dispute at a home in Latham, located on Fiddlers Lane.
WNYT
Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case
The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Burglary arrest in Ghent
Ghent, New York – On November 29, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Terry A. Mullen, age 68, of Lee Massachusetts, for Sexually Motivated Burglary in the 2nd degree, a class C felony. On November 23, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating...
WNYT
Police: Public not in danger after Latham domestic dispute
A domestic dispute prompted a large police presence in Latham on Thursday evening. However, police say there is no threat to the public. Officers were called to a home on Fiddlers Lane. One person was hurt, say police, and the investigation is ongoing. NewsChannel 13 will pass along any new...
WNYT
Saratoga County jury decides notorious criminal with escape history shouldn’t be freed
A Saratoga County jury has found that notorious area criminal Joel O’Keefe is predisposed to sex offenses and should not be allowed to go free. The jury took just over an hour to reach its verdict, which came in Friday afternoon. O’Keefe has been held in a secure psychiatric...
WNYT
“I’m not a monster.” Granville woman speaks up after dozens of her horses were seized
Only on 13: A Washington County woman is telling her side of the story after dozens of her horses were seized in September. Since then, Wendy Murphy said she’s been called a monster. Her attorney, Tucker Stanclift said he questions the validity of how all the pieces of the...
WNYT
Driver hurt after crashing into telephone pole
A man is recovering this morning after crashing into a telephone pole in Berkshire County. Police tell our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, it happened around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, on Route 23. They say the driver of a Lincoln Navigator crashed into the pole, which had a transformer...
5 things to know this Friday, December 2
A man is in custody after a reported stabbing in Colonie. The details, and those of a fatal train accident in Rotterdam, headline today's five things to know.
Glens Falls thanks police officer after 17 years
On Thursday, the city of Glens Falls gave a fond thank you to an officer retiring from its police department. Patrol Officer Zachary Flewelling was honored by the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association for 17 years of service to the city.
theupstater.com
Oak Hill & Vicinity: The DeWitts
According to J.G. Borthwick writing in Beer’s “History of Greene County”: The first actual settlement commenced within the borders of the town [of Durham] was made at Oak Hill, by Lucas DeWitt, John Plank, Hendrick. Plank. …Lucas DeWitt Jr. was the son of Lucas DeWitt, who lived in the town of Hurley, Ulster County…. The exact date of this settlement cannot now be given: but it is certain that it was several years before the Revolution — probably about 1770, or 1772. Lucas DeWitt Jr. took possession of the farm now owned by his grandson, Israel DeWitt. His first house (a log building) occupied the plot of ground now used as a garden by his descendants. This settlement was found to be on a patent granted by George III to Colonel Richard Mainland. The patent was granted June 23, 1767. By the terms of Mr. DeWitt’s lease, he was to pay a rent of “one ear of corn, and proportion of the King’s rent per year for five years.”
metro-magazine.com
Trailways of New York Evicted by Greyhound
Trailways of New York and Peter Pan Bus Lines announced they are leaving the Albany, N.Y., bus terminal after 25 years there, according to Trailways' news release. The move took place on Dec. 1, with the first departures leaving their new temporary home on the same day. Trailways of New...
Moose makes surprise stop at offices in New York
On Thursday morning, staff at Warren County Municipal Center got a surprise. Video posted to the county Facebook page showed an unexpected visitor making its way swiftly through the center's parking lot, as a soft snow fell around it.
NEWS10 ABC
Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
wutv29.com
Thruway executive director resigning in December as Thruway considers toll hike
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A brand new update on a You Paid For It report. As the New York State Thruway Authority plans to potentially raise the cost of tolls, its executive director is planning to resign. CBS6 is learning that Matthew Driscoll is planning to step down as...
wamc.org
Pittsfield Public Schools superintendent delivers report on noxious fumes incident to school committee
On November 18th, an emergency dismissal was issued at the Pittsfield and Taconic high schools over noxious fumes emerging from floor refinishing projects in both buildings. Students and staff members reported experiencing nosebleeds, headaches, vomiting, and other reactions to the chemicals. WAMC subsequently broke the story that a veteran teacher had warned Superintendent Joe Curtis about health concerns stemming from the fumes at least a day before he took action.
PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt
On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
State takes ownership of last unprotected shoreline on Thirteenth Lake
Adirondack Land Trust transfers 17 acres to the state for $525k. The state in November took ownership of 17 acres on the east shore of Thirteenth Lake in Johnsburg, adding the lake’s last stretch of unprotected shoreline to the Adirondack Forest Preserve. The Adirondack Land Trust purchased the parcel...
Comments / 0