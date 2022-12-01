ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Festival of Trees underway in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From now until Sunday, get into the spirit of the holiday season at the 27th annual Saratoga Festival of Trees. The beloved tradition is hosted by The Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties.  Family Day at the Saratoga Festival of Trees on Saturday, Dec. 3 is a fun […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
96.9 WOUR

This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt

On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George Music Festival hitting ‘turning point’

In 2022, the Lake George Music Festival held its 12th season of classical music across a week. Every year, the festival welcomes classical musicians to stay a while in the area, and play their hearts out for an audience that's always ready for more. Now, looking ahead to 2023, the festival is primed to get bigger and better than ever.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Exodus of Outstanding City Employees Is Troubling

Saratoga Springs has been fortunate to have attracted some outstanding individuals to work for the city in many capacities. This year some key people have either left or announced their plans to leave in the near future. The list includes:. Shane Crooks, Chief of Police. Lieutenant Laura Emanation, the highest-ranking...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office donates money for toys

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office got into the holiday spirit, donating over $6,000 to the county Youth Department. It’s part of the $12,000 raised so far through their “No Shave November” fundraiser, which runs until February. Another portion of the funds raised will go to the START Children’s Center and all […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Montagnino Calls For the Council To Condemn DA Karen Heggen

In a Kafkaesque special meeting on Monday, November 28, the Saratoga Springs City Council attempted to pass a resolution crafted by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino that, in the most bravura rhetoric, denounces Saratoga County's District Attorney Karen Heggen. At the end of this blog is the full text of...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Glens Falls-based company raises $100k for area non-profits

Non-profits across the Capital Region are getting big money thanks to the Arrow Family of Companies. The company’s annual “Thankful Campaign” raised $100,000 to be split by 20 different non-profits. The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and...
GLENS FALLS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
AMSTERDAM, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Man Caught Cutting Christmas Tree on State Land

New York State Forest Ranger McCartney reported that on Saturday, November 26 at about 1:00 pm, he was checking the trail register at Moss Lake in the town of Webb, Herkimer County, in the Adirondack Park when he heard someone approaching him on the trail. The Ranger said he observed...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls

I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
GLENS FALLS, NY

