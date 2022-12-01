ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schiller Park, IL

The Record North Shore

Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef?

Kevin Pang is not shy about eating. He does it for a living. But even he had to apologize as he continually paused a conversation with chef Sean Hofherr on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to pluck a nibble of Italian beef from its au jus bath. “I’m sorry. This is so good,” Pang said before suggesting […] The post Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef? appeared first on The Record.
NORTHFIELD, IL
wgnradio.com

It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery

From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
CHICAGO, IL
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

12 Ways to Celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in the Chicago Suburbs and Nearby

Step Back in Time at These Warm and Jolly Holiday Events. There is just something so truly delightful and warm about reveling a bit in Christmas past. I love a good old fashioned Christmas experience. It just warms the heart! Plus, some of our local historic homes are just absolutely breathtaking in Christmas decor. I have put together a few of these experiences happening this year so you can enjoy a bit of the holiday spirit of yesteryear:
CHICAGO, IL
Futurism

Furious Geese Are Defeating Humans, Scientists Find

Do not fight geese. You will lose, and the geese will win. It's science. Research from scientists at the University of Illinois, newly published in the journal Wildlife Society Bulletin, found that standard goose "harassment" tactics are horribly ineffective at shooing — and keeping — away the notoriously human-hating birds, even if the harassment causes them to flee momentarily.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City orders West Town bar to put away inflatables; owner thinks it's political

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago bar owner says his holiday spirit has been deflated.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, city inspectors asked the bar to remove their annual holiday decorations from the patio—citing safety concerns. But the owner of the Irish Nobleman Pub in West Town feels like the establishment is being targeted for political reasons.Giant inflatables normally surround the patio at the Irish Nobleman, 1367 W. Erie St. But by Friday night, the patio had been turned into more of an inflatable graveyard.After a visit Friday afternoon from the city, the owner believes this has more...
CHICAGO, IL
lhsdoi.com

New Restaurants Bring Distinct Food Experiences

During 2022, several new restaurants opened for business in Libertyville. Two of the new restaurants are The Parched Pug and Harbor Kitchen and Tap. Both of these restaurants make great teenage hangouts because the Parched Pug has many games and Harbor Kitchen and Tap has a beachy vibe. The Parched...
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
nwindianabusiness.com

Next in line for Mr. Pierogi

New face of popular Whiting festival recognizes importance of representing nationally recognized event. The 2023 Pierogi Fest will have a new ambassador, and his name is Tony Panek. The East Chicago native understands being the face of the popular and nationally renowned Whiting summer festival is no small task. “It’s...
WHITING, IN
947wls.com

This New Barrington Restaurant is like a Chipotle for Dogs

I was just saying that there are not enough restaurants for dogs…. Bredwell in Barrington is a restaurant for the dogs… in a good way! They will offer customizable menu options, much like Chipotle, for dogs and their owners to choose from. The meals are highly nutritious for canine companions.
BARRINGTON, IL
WGN News

Chicago World Cup fans show US support on NW Side

CHICAGO — The support for the World Cup spilled over at this watch party at the Chicago Fire Pitch Complex on the city’s Northwest Side. Many fans wished to see the USA team beat the Netherlands this close to Christmas. Not too far away was an outdoor tribute to the World Cup in Lincoln Square […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago

Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Famous Tinley park Christmas house is back and brighter than ever

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It's back for another year, and bigger and brighter than ever!. The famous Tinley Park Christmas house features more than 200,000 lights and 400 figurines. It's a must-see attraction, and thousands of spectators come out each year to see it. A crew of 80 people began...
TINLEY PARK, IL

