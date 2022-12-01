ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Savings: How to Redeem Live Nation's 2-for-1 Concert Ticket Deal

By Latifah Muhammad
 3 days ago

Countdown to Christmas! If you haven’t quite settled on the perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer, give the gift of live music this holiday season.

Live Nation is currently offering a 2-for-1 deal that lets you purchase two tickets for the price of one. The holiday offer launched on Nov. 17 and ends on Dec. 6.

Tickets marked under “2 for 1 Holiday Ticket Offer” are the only passes eligible for the discount (prices and seating may vary depending on the event and venue). According to the Live Nation website , there’s no official ticket limit, but most venues allow you to purchase up to eight tickets at once.

Live Nation 2 for 1 Holiday Offer $Prices may vary Buy Now 1

You can also find a bunch of 2-for-1 deals on concerts and stage productions such as Moulin Rouge and Dancing With the Stars Live! at Ticketmaster.com .

Dionne Warwick’s show at the City National Grove in Anaheim, Calif., on Dec. 15, Nelly’s show at the Oshkosh Arena in Oshkosh, Wis., and Danny Ocean’s concert at the Aztec Theater in San Antonio, Texas, next February are among the more than 250 events listed under Ticketmaster’s 2-for-1 deal (use code: TMN241 to redeem the offer).

Visit Ticketmaster’s 2-for-1 Holiday Ticket page for a list of participating shows.

Looking for more deals ? Save up to 50% off tickets with promo code TMNTX , and if you want to buy at least four tickets at once, check out Ticketmaster’s Me + 3 deal to snag tickets to Ed Sheeran’s tour and hundreds of other concerts at a discount.

