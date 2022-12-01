Now it will probably take years of more appeals before he gets what he deserves . He gets more consideration than his victims!
Nothing wrong with his mental state he definitely knows the difference between hot and cold the sentence ⚰️ is appropriate and fair and justifiable....
this should be the standard for all that takes a human life for any reason besides self-defense
Related
Judge sentences Darrell Brooks to 6 life sentences and 762 years in prison
Florida Man Sentenced in Cold Case Murder of Victim Beaten to Death with Baseball Bat in House Under Construction
Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison
Texas Woman Sentenced to Death Over Grisly Womb Scalpel Murder
Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Mom and Sister with a Rifle and Rearranged Their Bodies in Effort to Stage Slayings as Murder-Suicide
‘Personal Hygiene’ Spat Led 21-Year-Old Texas Inmate to Murder 62-Year-Old Cellmate by ‘Punching Him and Stomping on His Head’: Reports
Nebraska man sentenced to death for killing Tinder date loses appeal after cutting throat at his own trial
‘Her Bones Protruded from Her Skin’: Grisly Details Emerge After Megachurch Leader Charged with Torturing and Murdering 11-Year-Old Daughter
Third Ohio relative convicted in 2016 murders of 8 members of rival family shot execution-style at their homes
Two Arizona Brothers Sentenced for Concealing 17-Year-Old Girl’s Body in Plastic Tote After Mysterious Death
Ohio man found guilty of 8 counts of murder
Idaho Murders Update: Roommates Break Silence, Victim's Mom Shares Theory
Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved
Former Playboy model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist
‘Killer Sally’ McNeil Refused to Do One Thing During Her 25 Year Prison Sentence
Florida Man Confesses to 1983 Cold Case Killing of 21-Year-Old Woman and Gets Released from Jail on Same Day
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition
Mongols biker who killed officer agrees to manslaughter plea
State Supreme Court reverses judge who ordered entire DA's office off of murder case
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 20