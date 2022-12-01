Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
busytourist.com
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)
Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
chathamstartribune.com
A mission for recording moments, events
Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
wfirnews.com
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
WSLS
Heritage shuts out Christiansburg 43-0, returns to state final
LYNCHBURG, Va. – In a battle of contrasting styles, the Heritage Pioneers defeated Christiansburg 43-0 in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals — the team’s fifth shutout win of the season. The Pioneers brought an abundance of speed, while The Demons brought power in the form of huge offensive and defensive lines.
WSLS
Encouragement cards for UVA shooting survivors in Salem
SALEM, Va. – WSLS 10 chats with Lindsay Gill a lady collecting cards for UVA shooting survivors Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan. Gill has strong ties to the university, and the players. Saturday at the Old Salem Brewing from 12 p.m. to 2p.m. Gill is asking for positivity cards.
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: West Salem Diner
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. This Friday we highlighted a brand-new restaurant in Salem called the West Salem Diner. The building that houses the diner has a rich history and...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech designs backpacks to make impact in Roanoke
ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech Industrial Design students are working hard and so is the staff at UTS Systems LLC. Both have come together for a Connection 2 Care Project. “It’s not that they are just learning how to make a fashion backpack. This backpack has a purpose,” said...
WDBJ7.com
Member One Credit Union makes donation to Roanoke’s Bradley Free Clinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Member One Credit Union made a $50,000 donation to Bradley Free Clinic for its resources and services . That money will go toward helping more than 3,000 people across the Roanoke Valley. It comes during Member One’s ‘Week of Giving’. The clinic’s executive...
NRVNews
Hagan, Judy Hall
Judy Hall Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Christiansburg, VA on December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Nelson Hall, her mother, Martha Hyde Hall, and her beloved son, Kyle Lee Hagan. She left behind her husband, David Lee Hagan, sister, Carol...
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
WDBJ7.com
Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights celebrates third year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During this time when the days are shorter and it’s getting colder, it’s nice to see some light in the darkness. 2022 is the third year for the Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights. Louise Miller - the president of the Hermitage Guild - dropped...
Lynchburg, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lynchburg. The Christiansburg High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on December 03, 2022, 09:00:00. The Kettle Run High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on December 03, 2022, 14:00:00.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade
The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
WSLS
Candy Cane Express returns to Virginia Museum of Transportation
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s feeling like the Polar Express, matching the holiday season with train rides at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The Candy Cane Express event is back for its 18th year. This festive holiday-themed event will be packed with activities, including photos with Santa, a face...
altavistajournal.com
Blair Construction selected to build new Clarksville Elementary School
Mecklenburg County Public Schools has selected Gretna-based Blair Construction, Inc. to build the new Clarksville Elementary School, Blair Construction President Tim Clark and the Mecklenburg County School Board announced in early November. For the $29.5 million project, Blair will renovate and raze portions of the current school building — built...
