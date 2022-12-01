ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, VA

cardinalnews.org

Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
ROANOKE, VA
busytourist.com

27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)

Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

A mission for recording moments, events

Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia

(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
BEDFORD, VA
visitroanokeva.com

Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge

It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career

A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Heritage shuts out Christiansburg 43-0, returns to state final

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In a battle of contrasting styles, the Heritage Pioneers defeated Christiansburg 43-0 in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals — the team’s fifth shutout win of the season. The Pioneers brought an abundance of speed, while The Demons brought power in the form of huge offensive and defensive lines.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Encouragement cards for UVA shooting survivors in Salem

SALEM, Va. – WSLS 10 chats with Lindsay Gill a lady collecting cards for UVA shooting survivors Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan. Gill has strong ties to the university, and the players. Saturday at the Old Salem Brewing from 12 p.m. to 2p.m. Gill is asking for positivity cards.
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: West Salem Diner

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. This Friday we highlighted a brand-new restaurant in Salem called the West Salem Diner. The building that houses the diner has a rich history and...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech designs backpacks to make impact in Roanoke

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech Industrial Design students are working hard and so is the staff at UTS Systems LLC. Both have come together for a Connection 2 Care Project. “It’s not that they are just learning how to make a fashion backpack. This backpack has a purpose,” said...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Hagan, Judy Hall

Judy Hall Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Christiansburg, VA on December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Nelson Hall, her mother, Martha Hyde Hall, and her beloved son, Kyle Lee Hagan. She left behind her husband, David Lee Hagan, sister, Carol...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence

ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights celebrates third year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During this time when the days are shorter and it’s getting colder, it’s nice to see some light in the darkness. 2022 is the third year for the Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights. Louise Miller - the president of the Hermitage Guild - dropped...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade

The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off

ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Candy Cane Express returns to Virginia Museum of Transportation

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s feeling like the Polar Express, matching the holiday season with train rides at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The Candy Cane Express event is back for its 18th year. This festive holiday-themed event will be packed with activities, including photos with Santa, a face...
ROANOKE, VA
altavistajournal.com

Blair Construction selected to build new Clarksville Elementary School

Mecklenburg County Public Schools has selected Gretna-based Blair Construction, Inc. to build the new Clarksville Elementary School, Blair Construction President Tim Clark and the Mecklenburg County School Board announced in early November. For the $29.5 million project, Blair will renovate and raze portions of the current school building — built...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA

