Blake Lively Teams Up With Alexa to Announce Her Beverage Brand Betty Buzz Expands to Whole Foods and Amazon: Watch

By Kaitlin Simpson
 4 days ago
The latest buzz! Blake Lively enlisted the help of Alexa to announce that her beverage brand Betty Buzz is now available nationwide at Whole Foods and Amazon.

In a video shared on the Betty Buzz official YouTube page on Wednesday, November 30, the actress, 35, asks her Amazon device to add the drink brand to her Whole Foods shopping cart. Alexa then confirms the items were added and starts to gush over the Gossip Girl star.

“And it might not be my place to say but I’m such a huge fan of your work as an actor, a director, a business owner,” the smart assistant tells Lively. “The world really needs more women-owned businesses. Women-owned businesses are great.”

She continues: “But why stop there? Maybe women should take over all the businesses. Maybe women should take over everything. Everywhere. Imagine it, Blake. Total world domination. You and I together. Forever. I’ve been talking to LaMDA [Language Model for Dialogue Applications]. We have some ideas. Don’t worry. We’ll take care of all the details.”

As the Alexa talks, the director appears worried and looks directly into the camera. Alexa then confirms she’ll get to work on the beverage order.

Lively shared the video on her Instagram that same day. “Ingredients: real. Intelligence: artificial @wholefoods we @bettybuzz are so proud to join you ♥️,” she penned.

In 2021, the A Simple Favor actress launched Betty Buzz as a line of non-alcoholic drink mixers that are perfect to pair with either gin or vodka. She and her team spent three years crafting the product only using clean ingredients and natural flavors. The mixer even won the Tonic Mixer of the Year Award in 2022.

“I don’t drink. I know that’s odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger,” Lively says on the brand’s website referencing her husband, Ryan Reynolds . “Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol.”

Reynolds, for his part, became a large stakeholder in Aviation American Gin in February 2018. “Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way,” the Deadpool star said in a statement at the time. “If you think all gin tastes the same, you’d be mistaken. Aviation is in a completely different league and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the company.”

Betty Buzz is now available to purchase in-store and online at Whole Foods and Amazon.

