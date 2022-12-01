Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
2022 Night of Lights Parade Photo Gallery
It may have been a windy night, but it did not keep people from attending the 2022 City of Danville Night of Lights Parade in Downtown Danville. Tommy B was roaming up and down the parade route and took lots of photos of the floats, and the many families that were in attendance.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Night of Lights Parade Brings Community Downtown
AUDIO: (Comments from Parade attendees chatting with Steve B.) Then, a couple stores down, we found two more keeping warm. AUDIO: (Comments from Parade attendees chatting with Steve B) Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr mentioned beforehand how great of a turnout it was for the Night of Lights Parade, as well...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Public Library Releases Schedule of Events
THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION PROVIDED BY DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY. December 1 – January 31: Winter Reading. Experience all the feels this winter! Learn about the history of emojis, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express yourself fully for our Winter Reading Challenge. December 1 – January 31. Sign up at tinyurl.com/DPL-Reading.
WTHI
"He is someone important to our Terre Haute History" - Commemorative monument celebrates local hero
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, Art Spaces Inc. unveiled the restoration of a commemorative monument at the corner of 5th Street and Wabash Avenue. This is all to honor 19th century hero, Claude Herbert. The Spanish-American War veteran heroically saved a group of children in a department store...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vote Set On Future of Bresee Tower
Danville’s Historic Preservation Commission is set for a vote this week that could decide the fate of Bresee Tower. The City of Danville is asking the Commission to approve a certificate of appropriateness to de-designate the 12 story downtown structure from its landmark status. If the Commission approves the certificate for appropriateness to demolish the building it would give the city permission to acquire a company for the demolition.
WTHI
Unique Boutique officially open for business
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is home to a new boutique, and it is quite unique!. The Unique Boutique is officially open for business! The grand opening was Saturday. It is the combination of three separate business owners and their products! The boutique provides a space for other vendors too!
WAND TV
Champaign Fire Dept. investigating garage and house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department is investigating the cause of a second alarm fire that engulfed a two-story home and garage Saturday night. CFD said they responded to a report of a structure fire at 112 E. Hill St. at 8:50 pm Saturday. The fire started in...
Large fire breaks out in Champaign, heavy smoke reported blocks away
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire broke out Saturday evening in Champaign just before 9 p.m. The fire occurred at 112 E. Hill Street in Champaign, according to Randy Smith, Public Information Officer for the City of Champaign. Officials say the fire began in a large detached garage fire at the address. It then […]
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DHS Future Problem Solvers Host Retired Teachers; Work on “Uplifting” Mission
The Danville High School Future Problem Solvers hosted a very special event Friday afternoon at the Hegeler Mansion on North Vermilion in Danville. It was the Retired Teachers Association Lunch, with dozens of Danville teachers that so many know in attendance. The Problems Solvers mission this year, under DHS Faculty Advisor Lori Woods, is the “L.E.NS.” project, which stands for Locally Elevating Our Neighborhood and Schools.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Firefighters Battle Incident at 1005 N Vermilion
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Shortly after midnight last evening (December 2, 2022). The Danville Fire Department responded to a report of fire in a building at 1005 N. Vermilion Street. Officers from the Danville Police Department reported seeing smoke and fire from the building. Fire Department...
Danville intersection switches to three-way-stop
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will find new traffic conditions at one intersection in the city starting Wednesday. The intersection of Logan Avenue, Winter Avenue and Denmark Road became a three-way stop as part of a construction project to improve Denmark. People driving from Winter to Logan will continue to see a stop […]
smilepolitely.com
Five things to eat or drink in C-U this month: December 2022
Twinkly lights and cold weather are here — and so are December food cravings. This cold month, I want to eat hot foods. Also, I need to eat something with cranberries. And I definitely want something to drink. Let's warm up with a hearty soup at a little Vietnamese...
Man arrested in connection to Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after officers said they identified him as the suspect in a shooting that left a teenager hurt Thursday afternoon. Charles R. Moody was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon with further charges pending review of the case by the […]
No one hurt in Champaign house fire caused by smoking material
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family house fire on Thursday. At approximately 10:24 a.m., crews reported the fire on the 600 block of E. Eureka St. had begun to extend to the siding of the home. They quickly extinguished the small fire with a single hose line. They said […]
WAND TV
Mattoon brothers to bring winery to central Illinois
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Warren James Winery announced it would open in May of 2023. The winery, located on Lerna Road in Mattoon, is owned by Blake and Cole Pierce. The owners said their love for the community and their family inspired them to start the business. “The vision began...
WTHI
Man arrested after standoff ends peacefully in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A standoff situation in rural Parke County ends with a man facing drug charges. Indiana State Police troopers were trying to serve an active warrant out of Porter County on Brandon Crockett (43) of Lebanon, Indiana. The warrant was being served at 6929 West Kates,...
First Democratic sheriff in 80+ years sworn in a second term in Champaign County
Sheriff: Jail consolidation plans, hiring are ‘full steam ahead’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s first Democratic sheriff since 1934 was sworn into his second term at the county courthouse Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman is the first democrat to take the oath of office since former Sheriff Fred Shoaf held the office for one term […]
WAND TV
Man arrested in Danville for firing shots at house, hitting one person
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Danville Police received a call of shots fired around the 400 block of Montclaire St. on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses told DPD that someone in a dark Cadillac sedan had fired shots at several people standing in front of a house on Montclaire St. During their investigation, officers said they were notified that a gunshot victim had been admitted to the OSF emergency room with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his lower leg.
WTHI
"That was like the 4th of July for us" Vermillion County finds first of many section corner monuments. Here's what that means for local taxpayers
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County surveyor's office is helping start a project that could save taxpayers money. Not only that, but it will also save time for workers in the county too. The county is looking to locate "section corner monuments." Jim Swift is hard at work...
