Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To DoOutside NomadSeattle, WA
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Related
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Admits to Fleeing San Diego Following NLDS Loss
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, a San Diego native, had to flee the country after L.A.'s loss to the Padres in the NLDS to avoid the celebrations.
Dodgers-Brewers trade you weren’t thinking of gains steam before Winter Meetings
The previous trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers featured star players who are unlikely to be moved in shortstop Willy Adames and ace Corbin Burnes. Not only would the Brewers be waving the white flag by trading two of the game’s best and most cost-effective players, but the Dodgers would also be paying out the wazoo to acquire just one of them.
Popculture
Gaylord Perry, Legendary MLB Pitcher, Dead at 84
Gaylord Perry, a Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher who is considered the master of the spitball, died on Thursday. He was 84 years old. According to the Associated Press, Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at 5 a.m. local time of natural causes. No additional details were provided.
Yardbarker
MLB Rumors: Brewers Trade Kolten Wong To Mariners For Jesse Winker & Abraham Toro
With the Milwaukee Brewers having already traded Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels, speculation involving Kolten Wong began to quickly gain steam. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly had interest in Wong, and a potential trade was going to encompass the team still signing a top shortstop and also moving Gavin Lux to third base. The scenario was a curious one at best, but presumably could have also stemmed from the Dodgers’ reported interest in Willy Adames.
Brewers, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Mariners and Brewers have agreed to a trade involving two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Brewers are sending Wong to the Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. As part of this deal, Milwaukee will send roughly $1.75 million in...
3 MLB free agents Mariners must avoid
For the first time in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners advanced to the MLB postseason. Manager Scott Service has been fantastic as the leader of this clubhouse and integral in finally getting over the hump. AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez is back for his second season in the majors, and he already looks like one of the best talents in the league.
FOX Sports
Texas Rangers sign ace Jacob deGrom to $185M, 5-year deal
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract Friday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened substantially by injuries. After making his first start in...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Talking about Kolten Wong trade and free agents
The Pacific Northwest Sports staff discusses the Seattle Mariners trade for second baseman Kolten Wong. On Friday afternoon, the Seattle Mariners traded for a new second baseman. They sent Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro to the Milwaukee Brewers for Kolten Wong. A deal like that is worth a few more logs on the hot stove, and it piqued the interest of our writers.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Tommy Lasorda Honored By Japan; Vin Scully Announces 61st Season
On December 2, 2008, former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda was honored during a ceremony at the Consul General of Japan’s home in recognition of his contributions to Japanese baseball. The Hall of Famer received the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette medal on behalf of the Emporer...
MLB Winter Meetings Underway in San Diego
The Diamondbacks are expected to be active with trades and perhaps a signing or two
Comments / 0