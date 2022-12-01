ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Dodgers-Brewers trade you weren’t thinking of gains steam before Winter Meetings

The previous trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers featured star players who are unlikely to be moved in shortstop Willy Adames and ace Corbin Burnes. Not only would the Brewers be waving the white flag by trading two of the game’s best and most cost-effective players, but the Dodgers would also be paying out the wazoo to acquire just one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Gaylord Perry, Legendary MLB Pitcher, Dead at 84

Gaylord Perry, a Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher who is considered the master of the spitball, died on Thursday. He was 84 years old. According to the Associated Press, Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at 5 a.m. local time of natural causes. No additional details were provided.
GAFFNEY, SC
Yardbarker

MLB Rumors: Brewers Trade Kolten Wong To Mariners For Jesse Winker & Abraham Toro

With the Milwaukee Brewers having already traded Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels, speculation involving Kolten Wong began to quickly gain steam. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly had interest in Wong, and a potential trade was going to encompass the team still signing a top shortstop and also moving Gavin Lux to third base. The scenario was a curious one at best, but presumably could have also stemmed from the Dodgers’ reported interest in Willy Adames.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Brewers, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade

The Mariners and Brewers have agreed to a trade involving two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Brewers are sending Wong to the Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. As part of this deal, Milwaukee will send roughly $1.75 million in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

3 MLB free agents Mariners must avoid

For the first time in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners advanced to the MLB postseason. Manager Scott Service has been fantastic as the leader of this clubhouse and integral in finally getting over the hump. AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez is back for his second season in the majors, and he already looks like one of the best talents in the league.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers sign ace Jacob deGrom to $185M, 5-year deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract Friday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened substantially by injuries. After making his first start in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Talking about Kolten Wong trade and free agents

The Pacific Northwest Sports staff discusses the Seattle Mariners trade for second baseman Kolten Wong. On Friday afternoon, the Seattle Mariners traded for a new second baseman. They sent Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro to the Milwaukee Brewers for Kolten Wong. A deal like that is worth a few more logs on the hot stove, and it piqued the interest of our writers.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy