ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

TxDOT: I-35 mainlanes shut down at Exit #283

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Interstate 35 northbound mainlanes are shut down at Exit #283, at FM-2268, due to an overhead sign bridge hit on Saturday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation says two southbound mainlanes in the same area will be shut down intermittently to provide crews room for repairs. TxDOT and its contractor are actively working on scene to repair damage.
dailytrib.com

Cottonwood Shores Dollar General closing early due to lack of staff

Dollar General in Cottonwood Shores is closing at 2 p.m. each day starting Thursday, Dec. 1, until more staff can be hired. Currently, the store at 4311 FM 2147 has one employee. A manager from the Dollar General store in Marble Falls has been forced to split time at both...
KWTX

Temple police investigating early morning gas station robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Cefco at 1212 W. Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun during the incident. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed...
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan

A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
KCEN

Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Pope family speaks out after fatal collision

The family of a Lampasas woman who lost her life in a recent pedestrian-vehicle collision has spoken out about her death. Tammie Pope, mother of 30-yearold Corinna Lee Ann Nadine Pope, who was struck by two vehicles on Interstate 14 in Coryell County on the morning of Nov. 17, has issued a statement about her daughter’s death. “Our beloved Corinna was taken from her family’s residence … on a…

Comments / 0

Community Policy