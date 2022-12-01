The family of a Lampasas woman who lost her life in a recent pedestrian-vehicle collision has spoken out about her death. Tammie Pope, mother of 30-yearold Corinna Lee Ann Nadine Pope, who was struck by two vehicles on Interstate 14 in Coryell County on the morning of Nov. 17, has issued a statement about her daughter’s death. “Our beloved Corinna was taken from her family’s residence … on a…

3 DAYS AGO