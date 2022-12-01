Read full article on original website
KWTX
‘That was offensive to me’: Voters rally after Harker Heights City Council overturns Proposition A
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The group that helped decriminalize low levels of marijuana in Killeen and Harker Heights is now back on the ground to rally voters after the Harker Heights city council overturned Proposition A. With just nine days left to collect 350 signatures from registered Harker Heights...
Georgetown ISD proposes adding seven new courses to district offerings
The Georgetown ISD board of trustees will take action on the proposed courses at its Dec. 12 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Georgetown ISD is proposing seven new courses as part of its annual process to consider additions for new course offerings at the secondary level. Terri Conrad, GISD's chief strategist...
fox44news.com
TxDOT: I-35 mainlanes shut down at Exit #283
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Interstate 35 northbound mainlanes are shut down at Exit #283, at FM-2268, due to an overhead sign bridge hit on Saturday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation says two southbound mainlanes in the same area will be shut down intermittently to provide crews room for repairs. TxDOT and its contractor are actively working on scene to repair damage.
dailytrib.com
Cottonwood Shores Dollar General closing early due to lack of staff
Dollar General in Cottonwood Shores is closing at 2 p.m. each day starting Thursday, Dec. 1, until more staff can be hired. Currently, the store at 4311 FM 2147 has one employee. A manager from the Dollar General store in Marble Falls has been forced to split time at both...
KWTX
Various Central Texas school districts participating in rollout of TTAP, pilot standardized testing program
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After nearly 10 years of the statewide STAAR exams, Texas standardized testing may be getting a permanent makeover. In 2019, the state passed a bill requiring the Texas Education Agency to pilot a new standardized testing system for schools, the Texas Through-Year Assessment Pilot, or TTAP.
KWTX
Three years after Temple officer killed Michael Dean, community members continue advocating for change
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Three years ago today, on December 2, 2019, an unarmed Temple man, Michael Dean, was shot and killed by a police officer for allegedly speeding. Dean, a father of three, had just picked up a birthday cake for his daughter, and it sat in the passenger seat.
Lawsuit calls work at Texas DPS a ‘Racially Hostile Environment’
Three DPS officers — two African American officers assigned to different units, and a Hispanic officer — all continue to work for the same agency they are suing.
KWTX
Temple police investigating early morning gas station robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Cefco at 1212 W. Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun during the incident. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed...
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say
KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Coryell County (Coryell County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Monday afternoon in Coryell County. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
Body found in Williamson County identified as man who disappeared, was last seen at Domain
A body that was found in Williamson County could belong to a man who went missing a month ago, authorities say.
KWTX
Facebook post unlocks history of beloved Little River Academy teenager who died in crash more than 10 years ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The small community of Little River Academy is remembering a beloved teenager who lost her life more than a decade ago, that’s because a social media post is bringing her legacy back to life. Driving past roadside memorials is common but for Temple resident Jon...
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Dec. 2
The Vipers lost to the Tigers in the first game of the season back in August but have won 13 straight since then. They'll take on Katy in the 6A-Division II semifinals next week.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Pope family speaks out after fatal collision
The family of a Lampasas woman who lost her life in a recent pedestrian-vehicle collision has spoken out about her death. Tammie Pope, mother of 30-yearold Corinna Lee Ann Nadine Pope, who was struck by two vehicles on Interstate 14 in Coryell County on the morning of Nov. 17, has issued a statement about her daughter’s death. “Our beloved Corinna was taken from her family’s residence … on a…
