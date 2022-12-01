Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Potential person of interest in Eden homicide investigation
A St. Johnsbury man arrested on Friday on unrelated charges may be a person of interest in Thursday night’s deadly shooting in Lamoille County. Shawn Rich, 44, has not been named a suspect. However, the Caledonian-Record reports that court documents link him to the case. Vermont State Police arrested...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for VOC in Highgate
HIGHGATE — A 56-year-old man was charged following an incident in Highgate back in October. On October 25, authorities were notified of a verbal disturbance that occurred outside a home on Christina Drive at around 2:40 p.m. Police say that Jeffrey Cota, of Bakersfield, was involved in the disturbance.
WCAX
BREAKING: Burlington stabbing leaves one dead
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown overnight. Police say just after 3:00 a.m. they received several calls of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man with stab wounds. Police have not released...
mynbc5.com
Police investigate early morning murder in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating the murder of a man, allegedly stabbed at Piesanos Restaurant on Main St early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Burlington Police identified the victim of Sunday morning's stabbing as 23 year old, Abubakar Sharrif, of Burlington. Police responded to calls of a disturbance...
Deadly Eden shooting ruled a homicide
Vermont State Police say David Peatman, 66, was shot at his home Thursday night.
Man, 66, killed in Lamoille County shooting
Police found the man's body at a home on Griggs Road about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
newportdispatch.com
St. Johnsbury man arrested
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 44-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury early this morning. Police say they checked on a suspicious vehicle on Spring Street at around 3:25 a.m. Shawn Rich, of St. Johnsbury, was an occupant in the vehicle and had three active arrest warrants. He was also...
Man Charged in Shooting Death of Woman at Dana Place in Jackson
JACKSON – Police have arrested Brandon Mitchell, 22, of Jackson, for the murder of Esmae Doucette, 23, at the Dana Place Apartments, according to Attorney General John Formella. At about 7:24 p.m. on Nov. 30, Jackson police were dispatched to a reported gunshot injury at the Dana Place Apartments...
New Hampshire man arrested for murder of 23-year-old woman
JACKSON, New Hampshire — A 22-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Esmae Doucette, Attorney General John Formella said Saturday. Brandon Mitchell, of Jackson, New Hampshire was arrested for the murder Doucette, also of Jackson, Formella said. At about 7:24 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to Dana Place...
newportdispatch.com
Fatal shooting in Eden
EDEN — The Vermont State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late last night in Eden. The investigation began at about 10:20 p.m. when police received a report of shots fired at a home on Griggs Road. Responding troopers located a deceased 66-year-old man at the scene.
Burlington Police arrest suspected “peeping tom”
The man is seen peering into the windows of a woman's Burlington home.
WMTW
Family of Jackson, NH homicide victim shares statement
JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a homicide victim in Carroll County, New Hampshire, released a statement memorializing the 23-year-old. Esmae Doucette died Saturday, days after police say she was shot by Brandon Mitchell, 22, inside an apartment complex on Route 16. “We are devastated by the sudden and...
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges filed after crash in Sheldon
SHELDON — A 45-year-old woman from Richford was charged with DUI following a crash in Sheldon yesterday. Authorities were notified of a crash at the intersection of Vermont 105 and Woods Hills Road at around 4:20 p.m. Police say they observed indicators of impairment when they arrived. Rebecca Katon...
The Valley Reporter
Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case
Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
newportdispatch.com
Trailer with tools stolen from job site in Westford
WESTFORD — A utility trailer was stolen from a job site located on Vermont Route 15 in Westford yesterday. The incident occurred sometime between the overnight hours. Police say the trailer, owned by Dylan Walford, 50, of Charlotte, contained several thousand dollars worth of tools when it was stolen.
Swanton man gets 20 years in prison for 2020 fatal shooting
James Mulholland, then 22, was accused of firing 11 shots at Kyle Labelle, 32, following a dispute over petting a dog. Read the story on VTDigger here: Swanton man gets 20 years in prison for 2020 fatal shooting.
Williston Selectboard member pleads not guilty to stalking
Gordon St. Hilaire was in Chittenden County court Thursday to face charges that he vandalized an ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on multiple occasions beginning in October. Read the story on VTDigger here: Williston Selectboard member pleads not guilty to stalking.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested in Waterbury
WATERBURY — A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Waterbury yesterday. Police say they were interviewing Kiara Lewis regarding an unrelated incident when she refused to provide her full name. The incident took place on Main Street at around 11:30 a.m. Police say that Lewis was wanted in Maine on...
Vermonter bought gun found at fatal shootout: police
Cameron Yee, of South Burlington, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of making a false statement when buying a handgun.
mynbc5.com
Home in Morristown sustains heavy damage from late night fire
MORRISTOWN, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a house fire in Morristown that caused significant damage to the home. The Morrisville Fire Department said the fire broke out around 12:14 a.m. on Friday on Fourth Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a single-wide trailer completely engulfed in flames.
