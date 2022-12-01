ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndonville, VT

Comments / 1

Related
mychamplainvalley.com

Potential person of interest in Eden homicide investigation

A St. Johnsbury man arrested on Friday on unrelated charges may be a person of interest in Thursday night’s deadly shooting in Lamoille County. Shawn Rich, 44, has not been named a suspect. However, the Caledonian-Record reports that court documents link him to the case. Vermont State Police arrested...
EDEN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for VOC in Highgate

HIGHGATE — A 56-year-old man was charged following an incident in Highgate back in October. On October 25, authorities were notified of a verbal disturbance that occurred outside a home on Christina Drive at around 2:40 p.m. Police say that Jeffrey Cota, of Bakersfield, was involved in the disturbance.
BAKERSFIELD, VT
WCAX

BREAKING: Burlington stabbing leaves one dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown overnight. Police say just after 3:00 a.m. they received several calls of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man with stab wounds. Police have not released...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigate early morning murder in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating the murder of a man, allegedly stabbed at Piesanos Restaurant on Main St early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Burlington Police identified the victim of Sunday morning's stabbing as 23 year old, Abubakar Sharrif, of Burlington. Police responded to calls of a disturbance...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

St. Johnsbury man arrested

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 44-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury early this morning. Police say they checked on a suspicious vehicle on Spring Street at around 3:25 a.m. Shawn Rich, of St. Johnsbury, was an occupant in the vehicle and had three active arrest warrants. He was also...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fatal shooting in Eden

EDEN — The Vermont State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late last night in Eden. The investigation began at about 10:20 p.m. when police received a report of shots fired at a home on Griggs Road. Responding troopers located a deceased 66-year-old man at the scene.
EDEN, VT
WMTW

Family of Jackson, NH homicide victim shares statement

JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a homicide victim in Carroll County, New Hampshire, released a statement memorializing the 23-year-old. Esmae Doucette died Saturday, days after police say she was shot by Brandon Mitchell, 22, inside an apartment complex on Route 16. “We are devastated by the sudden and...
JACKSON, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI charges filed after crash in Sheldon

SHELDON — A 45-year-old woman from Richford was charged with DUI following a crash in Sheldon yesterday. Authorities were notified of a crash at the intersection of Vermont 105 and Woods Hills Road at around 4:20 p.m. Police say they observed indicators of impairment when they arrived. Rebecca Katon...
SHELDON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case

Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
WATERBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Trailer with tools stolen from job site in Westford

WESTFORD — A utility trailer was stolen from a job site located on Vermont Route 15 in Westford yesterday. The incident occurred sometime between the overnight hours. Police say the trailer, owned by Dylan Walford, 50, of Charlotte, contained several thousand dollars worth of tools when it was stolen.
WESTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Waterbury yesterday. Police say they were interviewing Kiara Lewis regarding an unrelated incident when she refused to provide her full name. The incident took place on Main Street at around 11:30 a.m. Police say that Lewis was wanted in Maine on...
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Home in Morristown sustains heavy damage from late night fire

MORRISTOWN, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a house fire in Morristown that caused significant damage to the home. The Morrisville Fire Department said the fire broke out around 12:14 a.m. on Friday on Fourth Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a single-wide trailer completely engulfed in flames.
MORRISTOWN, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy