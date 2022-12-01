ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCEN

Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
News Channel 25

Belton police investigating after woman found dead following welfare check

Belton police are investigating after the body of a 47-year-old woman was found when police visited her home for a welfare check. Police said the woman's body was found on her property in the 100 block of West 13th Avenue around 1 p.m. on Thursday. The check was made after...
easttexasradio.com

Waco Woman Charged With Deadly Arson

Rosalind Rena Hill, 65, of Waco, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree felony arson in an April 2015 incident. She threw gasoline on Vivian K. Walker and lit her on fire. A court sentenced Hill to 15 years in prison after serving more than seven years. Walker, then 45, was burned over 40 percent of her body and died from complications from those burns in October 2016.
KCEN

Temple police looking for robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect who was involved in an early Sunday robbery at a local Cefco. Around 3:01 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated robbery on the 1200 block of W. Central Avenue, according to Temple PD. The suspect displayed a...
KCEN

Belton Police: Woman found dead in home, person of interest questioned

BELTON, Texas — An unidentified 47-year-old woman was found dead in her home Thursday afternoon, according to the Belton Police Department. The woman's body was found in the 100 block of W. 13th Avenue. Police visited the home around 1 p.m. to make a welfare check. The woman's employer...
KWTX

Temple police investigating early morning gas station robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Cefco at 1212 W. Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun during the incident. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed...
KCEN

Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home

KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
WacoTrib.com

Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others

Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
KCEN

Hazmat situation reported in Waco

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
KCEN TV NBC 6

Man indicted on early November murder of Killeen man

KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter II, 32, was indicted on murder charges Wednesday for the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Carter was charged with...

