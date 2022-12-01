Read full article on original website
News Channel 25
Texas Rangers investigating after man in custody found dead in Killeen jail cell
Killeen police said a 46-year-old man who was in custody on multiple arrest warrants was found dead in his cell on Friday. Police said Wayne Joseph Dunlap was transported to the Killeen Police Department Jail on Thursday. "While awaiting arraignment, Mr. Dunlap was found unresponsive in his cell," said police....
Killeen Police trying to locate family, friends of Fort Hood soldier's reported murder victim
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the family and/or friends of the woman who was reportedly murdered by her Fort Hood soldier boyfriend in September. Police told 6 News that they haven't been able to locate the next of kin...
Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say
KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
News Channel 25
Belton police investigating after woman found dead following welfare check
Belton police are investigating after the body of a 47-year-old woman was found when police visited her home for a welfare check. Police said the woman's body was found on her property in the 100 block of West 13th Avenue around 1 p.m. on Thursday. The check was made after...
easttexasradio.com
Waco Woman Charged With Deadly Arson
Rosalind Rena Hill, 65, of Waco, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree felony arson in an April 2015 incident. She threw gasoline on Vivian K. Walker and lit her on fire. A court sentenced Hill to 15 years in prison after serving more than seven years. Walker, then 45, was burned over 40 percent of her body and died from complications from those burns in October 2016.
Temple police looking for robbery suspect
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect who was involved in an early Sunday robbery at a local Cefco. Around 3:01 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated robbery on the 1200 block of W. Central Avenue, according to Temple PD. The suspect displayed a...
KWTX
Three years after Temple officer killed Michael Dean, community members continue advocating for change
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Three years ago today, on December 2, 2019, an unarmed Temple man, Michael Dean, was shot and killed by a police officer for allegedly speeding. Dean, a father of three, had just picked up a birthday cake for his daughter, and it sat in the passenger seat.
Belton Police: Woman found dead in home, person of interest questioned
BELTON, Texas — An unidentified 47-year-old woman was found dead in her home Thursday afternoon, according to the Belton Police Department. The woman's body was found in the 100 block of W. 13th Avenue. Police visited the home around 1 p.m. to make a welfare check. The woman's employer...
KWTX
Temple police investigating early morning gas station robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Cefco at 1212 W. Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun during the incident. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed...
KWTX
Belton police interviewing person of interest after woman’s body found inside home during welfare check
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department is investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman whose body was found on her property in the 100 block of W. 13th Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Police officers conducting a welfare check at the home at around 1 p.m. found...
Waco woman finds closure after daughter's killer pleads guilty
A little over two years after 21-year-old Sa'Kyra Young was shot and killed by her boyfriend, her family is finding closure.
KWTX
Facebook post unlocks history of beloved Little River Academy teenager who died in crash more than 10 years ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The small community of Little River Academy is remembering a beloved teenager who lost her life more than a decade ago, that’s because a social media post is bringing her legacy back to life. Driving past roadside memorials is common but for Temple resident Jon...
Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home
KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
Fundraiser being held for restaurant owner who lost his business in fire
KILLEEN, Texas — Jr. Scott has been running his ‘Just Cooking BBQ and More' restaurant for the last seven years in Killeen. But on the day before Thanksgiving, an unexpected fire burned down a large portion of his business. “A guy was helping out. He was trying to...
KWTX
Harker Heights apartment fire causes six people to lose their home’s during the holiday season
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A fire in Harker Heights last week devastated a community after six people were left without a home, pets were lost or killed and a fire fighters was injured on scene. “The house of course is a big deal but it’s nothing to making sure...
KWTX
Killeen FD: Seven residents and dog displaced following fire in home deemed ‘uninhabitable’
KILEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Seven Killeen residents and a dog are now displaced following a fire at a North Killeen home. Firefighters were called around 3:25 p.m. Dec. 3 to a residence in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Dr. Neighbors called in the fire after seeing smoke...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Coryell County (Coryell County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Monday afternoon in Coryell County. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
WacoTrib.com
Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others
Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
Hazmat situation reported in Waco
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Man indicted on early November murder of Killeen man
KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter II, 32, was indicted on murder charges Wednesday for the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Carter was charged with...
