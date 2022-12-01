ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN TV NBC 6

Salado celebrates 62nd annual Christmas Stroll

SALADO, Texas — Christmas is here and it's time to spread some holiday cheer. In the village of Salado, the first two weekends in December call for carriage rides, carols and festive fun. “It’s just such a fun event," Leslie Bracken, a first time Salado Stroll attendee, said. "And...
WacoTrib.com

2 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $199,000

NEW ON THE MARKET: This McGregor Springs Square condo has it all! Enjoy the convenience of an in-town location with all the benefits of patio living. This newer construction home was built in 2018 with an open concept floorplan and just over 1,000 square feet. The living, dining, and kitchen area are the perfect spot to host get-togethers through the coming months. The vaulted ceilings add real dimension, with a light and airy feeling to the square footage. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream. Thick granite countertops with bullnose corners, a stainless steel appliance package, oversized cabinetry, white subway tiled backsplash, and breakfast bar are all standard here. Two spacious bedrooms, separate laundry room, and full bathroom are off the main living space. Bathroom boasts of: upgraded subway tile surround in tub/shower combo, granite countertops, undermounted sink, and floor-to-ceiling storage. Warm oak floors throughout the space with crisp neutral tile in wet areas. Crown-molding and trimwork throughout home, as well. Privacy fencing completely surrounds the backyard; a perfect spot to create an oasis as Texas dethaws! Common area amenities include a covered pavilion and sidewalks. 691 Park is a must-see. Call for a private showing today!
Gatesville Messenger

Hidden Gem, Gatesville ISD reach cooperative agreement

In an effort to provide additional services to meet the needs of students and their families, the Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved a memorandum of understanding to partner with Hidden Gem. The nonprofit family center offers a variety of services and was initially designed to get...
GATESVILLE, TX
US105

Killeen, Texas Soon Turning Orange: More Road Work Planned

We don't really think about roads much do we? At least we don't pay attention to them until you hit a pothole that wasn't previously reported, which makes you worry that damaged your car in some way. Nothing ruins your day like a blown tire, that is for sure. So...
fox44news.com

Temple Christmas Parade, tree lighting coming Dec. 5

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is bringing back its long-running tradition for the holiday season!. The City is hosting its Christmas Tree Lighting and 76th annual Christmas Parade this Monday This year’s theme is “It’s a Groovy Christmas,” and the parade will have over 100 illuminated entries from local organizations. This year’s Christmas Parade Grand Marshal is former University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Head Football Coach Pete Fredenburg.
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KCEN

Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home

KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
The Daily South

The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season

Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
KTEM NewsRadio

Thieves Are Doing What Exactly To Take Cars In Temple, Texas?

Technology in our cars is continuously evolving. Every day, it seems like new additions pop up on vehicles. But there is one very important thing that all cars must have if they are even start moving. Besides tires, every car needs a key to start it. Technology has evolved as...
KCEN

Temple police looking for robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect who was involved in an early Sunday robbery at a local Cefco. Around 3:01 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated robbery on the 1200 block of W. Central Avenue, according to Temple PD. The suspect displayed a...
inforney.com

Annual Christmas Festival set for Saturday

Downtown Liberty Hill will make its annual transformation into a winter wonderland this Saturday for the City’s Christmas Festival, which will feature everything from ice skating and real snow to photos with Santa and The Grinch. Katie Amsler, communications and event director for the City of Liberty Hill, said...
KWTX

Temple police investigating early morning gas station robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Cefco at 1212 W. Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun during the incident. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy