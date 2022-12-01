Read full article on original website
KCEN TV NBC 6
Salado celebrates 62nd annual Christmas Stroll
SALADO, Texas — Christmas is here and it's time to spread some holiday cheer. In the village of Salado, the first two weekends in December call for carriage rides, carols and festive fun. “It’s just such a fun event," Leslie Bracken, a first time Salado Stroll attendee, said. "And...
Texas pothole so big and long-lasting, neighbors named it
Frustrated Jarrell residents have complained about a big pothole for years and they say they just get the runaround from the city and county.
WacoTrib.com
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $199,000
NEW ON THE MARKET: This McGregor Springs Square condo has it all! Enjoy the convenience of an in-town location with all the benefits of patio living. This newer construction home was built in 2018 with an open concept floorplan and just over 1,000 square feet. The living, dining, and kitchen area are the perfect spot to host get-togethers through the coming months. The vaulted ceilings add real dimension, with a light and airy feeling to the square footage. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream. Thick granite countertops with bullnose corners, a stainless steel appliance package, oversized cabinetry, white subway tiled backsplash, and breakfast bar are all standard here. Two spacious bedrooms, separate laundry room, and full bathroom are off the main living space. Bathroom boasts of: upgraded subway tile surround in tub/shower combo, granite countertops, undermounted sink, and floor-to-ceiling storage. Warm oak floors throughout the space with crisp neutral tile in wet areas. Crown-molding and trimwork throughout home, as well. Privacy fencing completely surrounds the backyard; a perfect spot to create an oasis as Texas dethaws! Common area amenities include a covered pavilion and sidewalks. 691 Park is a must-see. Call for a private showing today!
Gatesville Messenger
Hidden Gem, Gatesville ISD reach cooperative agreement
In an effort to provide additional services to meet the needs of students and their families, the Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved a memorandum of understanding to partner with Hidden Gem. The nonprofit family center offers a variety of services and was initially designed to get...
RG3 Foundation hosts Walmart shopping spree for Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.
Killeen, Texas Soon Turning Orange: More Road Work Planned
We don't really think about roads much do we? At least we don't pay attention to them until you hit a pothole that wasn't previously reported, which makes you worry that damaged your car in some way. Nothing ruins your day like a blown tire, that is for sure. So...
fox44news.com
Temple Christmas Parade, tree lighting coming Dec. 5
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is bringing back its long-running tradition for the holiday season!. The City is hosting its Christmas Tree Lighting and 76th annual Christmas Parade this Monday This year’s theme is “It’s a Groovy Christmas,” and the parade will have over 100 illuminated entries from local organizations. This year’s Christmas Parade Grand Marshal is former University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Head Football Coach Pete Fredenburg.
Celebrate Christmas on the Chisholm Trail in Belton, Texas This Weekend
The City of Belton, Texas is celebrating their annual Christmas on the Chisholm Trail events. Of course I have the the rundown of fun activities for you right here. There will be more than 100 vendors, food trucks, school choirs, and of course a ton of twinkling lights, a Christmas parade, and Santa Claus.
KWTX
‘That was offensive to me’: Voters rally after Harker Heights City Council overturns Proposition A
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The group that helped decriminalize low levels of marijuana in Killeen and Harker Heights is now back on the ground to rally voters after the Harker Heights city council overturned Proposition A. With just nine days left to collect 350 signatures from registered Harker Heights...
KWTX
Harker Heights restaurant owner back in business at new location days after losing kitchen in fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A small business owner is starting over after a fire destroyed parts of his restaurant the day before Thanksgiving. The fire started in the pit inside the kitchen, and he says an unhoused resident he would pay to do small jobs around the restaurant ignited the pit.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home
KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
The Daily South
The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
Fundraiser being held for restaurant owner who lost his business in fire
KILLEEN, Texas — Jr. Scott has been running his ‘Just Cooking BBQ and More' restaurant for the last seven years in Killeen. But on the day before Thanksgiving, an unexpected fire burned down a large portion of his business. “A guy was helping out. He was trying to...
Thieves Are Doing What Exactly To Take Cars In Temple, Texas?
Technology in our cars is continuously evolving. Every day, it seems like new additions pop up on vehicles. But there is one very important thing that all cars must have if they are even start moving. Besides tires, every car needs a key to start it. Technology has evolved as...
Traffic: TxDOT closing SL 121 and I-14 intersection in Belton next week
BELTON, Texas — TxDOT announced that it will close the intersection on SL 121 and I-14 in Belton starting Tuesday, Dec. 6. The intersection will be shut down to allow crews to finish painting along the I-14 bridge. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, the intersection will be closed from...
KWTX
Harker Heights apartment fire causes six people to lose their home’s during the holiday season
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A fire in Harker Heights last week devastated a community after six people were left without a home, pets were lost or killed and a fire fighters was injured on scene. “The house of course is a big deal but it’s nothing to making sure...
Temple police looking for robbery suspect
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect who was involved in an early Sunday robbery at a local Cefco. Around 3:01 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated robbery on the 1200 block of W. Central Avenue, according to Temple PD. The suspect displayed a...
inforney.com
Annual Christmas Festival set for Saturday
Downtown Liberty Hill will make its annual transformation into a winter wonderland this Saturday for the City’s Christmas Festival, which will feature everything from ice skating and real snow to photos with Santa and The Grinch. Katie Amsler, communications and event director for the City of Liberty Hill, said...
KWTX
Temple police investigating early morning gas station robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Cefco at 1212 W. Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun during the incident. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed...
