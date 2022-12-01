Reviewers Say They Feel This De-Puffing Eye Cream Working in Real Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We never expect any type of skin treatment to have an instant effect — and when a product claims to do so, we can't help but feel a little skeptical. How is it possible for something like an under-eye cream to display results on the same day — let alone in just a few minutes ?

Well, according to reviewers, this treatment from Wealthskin does display de-puffing effects in just a matter of minutes! They even claim to feel the product tightening and working its magic in real time, so we were naturally curious to learn everything about it. Curious to find out if it's the miracle product you've needed all this time? Read on!

Get the Wealthskin Rapid Rewind Wrinkle Reduction Eye Cream for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This serum is designed to help tighten up the skin around the eye area and work like an instant eye lift. It claims to function in two minutes flat, and shoppers confirm it actually does what it suggests it can! They note they feel a tightening sensation almost immediately after dabbing it around the eyes, and in minutes, it almost feels like the look of their face is completely transformed. It may assist with under-eye bags, dark circles and fine lines and wrinkles — plus you can also use it on smile lines too!

Get the Wealthskin Rapid Rewind Wrinkle Reduction Eye Cream for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

One thing we do want to note? These results are temporary, but they can last up to 12 hours, so you won't have to reapply the serum throughout the day. Even though the smoothing effects aren't permanent, having this treatment as a quick fix when our eyes look tired is such a major game changer. All you have to do is apply a drop of the serum onto your target areas, wait for it to set in and dry — which takes about 12 minutes — and then go on with the rest of your routine. Yes, this really may be a miracle product!

See it: Get the Wealthskin Rapid Rewind Wrinkle Reduction Eye Cream for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Wealthskin and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!