Britney Spears’ Biggest Accomplishments Since Her Comeback
More than 20 years into her career, Britney Spears still sits on the throne as the Princess of Pop. The former Mouseketeer burst onto the music scene in 1998 with her debut single, “…Baby One More Time.” After releasing three successful albums, 1999’s …Baby One More Time, 2000’s Oops!… I Did It Again and 2001’s […]
Adam Sandler Learned Quickly That Not Everyone Loves His Films
Adam Sandler has learned how to deal with haters. During a recent conversation on his Netflix show Hustle, Sandler touched on the reviews for Billy Madison, the first film he cowrote with longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy. “When I was 17 and I got into this, I didn’t think about critics … I didn’t even realize that stuff was coming. I just thought you made movies, people go see it,” Sandler said. “When Billy Madison came out, me and my friend who wrote it, we were just like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re going to write about this in New York!’ We grew up reading the papers, we...
Allure
Megan Fox's Inevitable UN/DN Nail Polish Collab Is Here
The actor teamed up with MGK's brand to launch a crystal- and gemstone-themed collection. It was only a matter of time! If your fiancé had his own nail polish line, wouldn't you want to create your own collection for it? Megan Fox just collaborated with her beloved, Machine Gun Kelly, on a handful of polishes for his UN/DN LAQR brand — and each one has a special significance for the actor.
AOL Corp
The 'Wednesday' Dance Is Driving the Internet Wild
Wednesday Addams, the eldest child of The Addams Family, is known for her deadpan, dreary, nature. But in addition to loving doom, she also loves... to dance. This tendency comes front and center in Episode 4 of Netflix's new series, Wednesday, which focuses on a teenage Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega)—creating a moment that has taken the internet by storm upon the show's release. But past iterations of the character (played by Lisa Loring in the original TV series and Christina Ricci in the '90s feature films) have also memorably busted a move on screen.
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes First Black Woman On Forbes' 30 Under 30 Cover
“I can’t slow down right now,” Megan said. “I’ll take a break when I’m dead. I’m trying to really build something."
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Wants ‘Friday’ Franchise Back From Warner Bros: ‘They Need To Do The Right Thing’
Ice Cube is seeking to regain ownership of his iconic Friday franchise from Warner Bros. During an appearance on Hotboxin With Mike Tyson, the West Coast legend aired out the company that currently holds the rights to his classic films. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now,” Cube...
EW.com
See pics of Paris Hilton, Bebe Rexha, and more at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 in L.A.
Paris Hilton, Khalid, Jvke, and Ava Max were just a few of the stars decked out in their holiday best at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 in Los Angeles on Friday night. The annual holiday concert, held at the Kia Forum, kicked off a rocking start to the festive season with performances from Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Lewis Capaldi, and more. Scroll through EW's gallery to see the holly, jolly pics of all the celebs in attendance, including Dove Cameron, Bebe Rexha, and Christy Carlson Romano.
