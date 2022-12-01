Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Living Alone Increases Risk of Depression By 42%, Study Says
Due to a variety of factors—the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic—more and more people are socially isolated and living alone. New research shows that living alone, compared to living with others, increases the risk of depression by 42%. Effective psychological, pharmacological, and self-help interventions are available and...
PsyPost
People with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury are more likely to be prescribed medication than attend psychotherapy
A team of researchers explored treatment patterns among people diagnosed with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury. The findings, published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, revealed that these individuals are more likely to be prescribed psychotropic medication than to receive psychotherapy — which may be a cause for concern.
PsyPost
Dissociative symptoms are common among individuals with depression, study finds
“Dissociating” has become an internet buzzword, but what does it mean and how common is it really? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that this mental disconnect may be very common among people with depressive symptoms. Dissociation is a word used to describe a mental...
Pandemic stress physically changed adolescents’ brains: study
Researchers at Stanford compared brain scans of youth from before the coronavirus pandemic to scans taken during the pandemic. They found that the brains of adolescents who experienced the pandemic had significantly different brain structure. This could be due to trauma and adversity experienced due to the pandemic. A new...
KXLY
How parents can play a key role in prevention, treatment of teen mental health problems
More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide.
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
Medical News Today
Magic mushrooms: Single dose may relieve treatment-resistant depression symptoms
Treatment-resistant depression affects about 30% of people who have major depressive disorder. A 22-site clinical trial shows a synthesized version of the psychedelic chemical psilocybin helps reduce depression symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression. Scientists reported some adverse side effects of this treatment, including thoughts of suicide. with major depressive...
Medical News Today
Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
MedicalXpress
Short term memory problems can be improved with laser therapy, according to new study
Laser light therapy has been shown to be effective in improving short term memory in a study published in Science Advances. Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. and Beijing Normal University in China, demonstrated that the therapy, which is non-invasive, could improve short term, or working memory in people by up to 25%.
MedicalXpress
Having hypermobile joints may increase the risk for depression and anxiety in adolescents
A link has been found between joint hypermobility and the emergence of depression and anxiety in adolescence, according to a new study by Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS) published in BMJ Open. Researchers found that young people with joint hypermobility were more likely to have depression and anxiety, and...
MedicalXpress
Immune system irregularities found in women with postpartum mood disorders
Women with prolonged mental health problems up to three years after childbirth may be suffering from irregular immune system responses, according to new research by Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in the American Journal of Reproductive Immunology. "We found that women who had clinically elevated symptoms of depression, anxiety,...
They tried to make me go to rehab, but the NHS said no, no, no: Amputees and stroke survivors are being 'imprisoned at home' due to lack of physiotherapy services, report warns
Patients are being left with increasing levels of disability and depression because of a lack of NHS rehabilitation services, physiotherapists have warned. Amputees are among those left waiting months for care, with some people treated in cupboards and corridors due to a shortage of proper rooms, it is claimed. Meanwhile,...
Medical News Today
What to know about combined type ADHD
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s behavior. Combined type ADHD occurs when an individual has both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. ADHD is a behavioral condition that can feature a variety of symptoms. The three hallmark symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity,...
MedicalXpress
Seizures seem tied to faster decline in people with dementia
Dementia patients who suffer from seizures tend to decline faster and die younger, according to a new study that urges caregivers to watch for these sudden brain changes. "Our hope is that controlling seizures by prescribing antiseizure medications to these patients will slow down the progression of cognitive impairment," said Dr. Ifrah Zawar, lead study author and an assistant professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
Medical News Today
What is dementia posturing?
Dementia refers to a collection of possible symptoms of cognitive decline, such as memory loss. However, different types of dementia can have different signs. For some people, these signs include dementia posturing, which involves stiff movements, hunched posture, and a shuffling walk. Dementia. has various mental and physical symptoms, including...
ajmc.com
Childhood Trauma Highly Prevalent in People With PNES
New research shows people with psychogenic nonepileptic seizures (PNES) have higher rates of childhood trauma of all types compared with people with epilepsy. People with psychogenic nonepileptic seizures (PNES) appear to have higher rates of childhood trauma compared with people with epilepsy, according to a new report published in Epilepsia.
MedicalXpress
Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research
While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
MedicalXpress
'Tumor progressing,' 'Positive findings': Patients often confused by medical jargon
If you've ever left a medical appointment confused, it's probably not you: A new study finds that the medical jargon doctors use can be completely misunderstood by patients. Common medical lingo that makes perfect sense to doctors often gets lost in translation when conveyed to laypeople, the new research found. It turns out that many people mistakenly believe it's good news if a tumor is "progressing" or a chest X-ray is "impressive."
Healthline
Yes, Adults Can Have Selective Mutism — Learn the Causes and How to Cope
Do you talk freely with family or close friends, but find it impossible to speak around people you don’t know? You may have a type of anxiety called selective mutism. Selective mutism is a fairly uncommon anxiety disorder that usually develops in children before they reach age 5, according to the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition (DSM-5).”
