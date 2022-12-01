Warrington Couple Find Their Dream Home Thanks to a Wrong Turn

The homeowners found their dream estate by chance while driving through Bucks County. Photo by iStock.

A Bucks County couple is feeling rather lucky after a chance sighting helped them to secure the home of their dreams. Laura Hoover wrote about the lucky coincidence for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Larissa and Joshua Weiskopf found their dream home – and a farm to boot – when they took a wrong turn while driving through Warrington. The couple, formerly of Chalfont, saw a for-sale sign in the yard of a Colonial they ran into and decided to take a look.

“I was shocked there was anything like this in Warrington,” said Larissa. “We fell in love immediately. Everything fell into place.”

The home was custom-built by the previous owners who had five kids just like the Weiskopfs, which made for a perfect transition for the family.

The home needed some upgrades, so the couple got to work. They started by replacing the pumps to the in-ground pool. Then they redid the floors, painted the walls, and updated the light fixtures.

The pair always wanted a farm, so they added sheep, chickens, ducks, turkeys, and pigs during quarantine. They now feed the animals each morning, mill wood from their property, and tap their maple trees for their own syrup. They also sell honey, eggs, and homemade dog treats in the spring and fall at Warrington Farmers Market.

“We have taught ourselves a lot,” said Larissa.