13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college historyAsh Jurberg
Fed Ex Driver Arrested on Murder Suspicion of 7-year-old Girl. Her Body Found 6 Miles from Her Homejustpene50
McDonald's is experimenting with a futuristic drive-thru conceptB.R. Shenoy
Police Identify Tanner Horner as the Murderer of 7-Year-Old Athena StrandLarry Lease
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina Andras
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McDonald's is Testing a New Restaurant Concept, and The First Location is in North Texas
McDonald’s is trying out a new approach to its drive-through restaurant model, and the fast food chain picked North Texas as its testing grounds. The new restaurant, which opened on Dec. 1 in White Settlement, is designed around mobile orders and has a drive-through lane for customers who place their orders through the McDonald’s app. Mobile orders come out on a conveyor belt for quick grab-and-go service.
McDonald's is experimenting with a futuristic drive-thru concept
"At McDonald's, we've been setting the standard for Drive Thrus for more than 45 years…As our customers' needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before," said Max Carmona, McDonald's senior director of global design & restaurant development, in a news release.
Fort Worth gets a trendy new revolving sushi place and more restaurant news
This roundup of Fort Worth restaurant news has quite a few openings and closures including a trendy new revolving sushi place, a longtime steakhouse dive in the Stockyards and a bistro that was serving tea. Other tidbits include winter menus and holiday fare.Here's what's happening in Fort Worth restaurant news:Revolving Sushi is the name of a new restaurant now open at 3088 Basswood Blvd. #250, in far north Fort Worth near I-35. They do the trendy revolving sushi concept, in which a conveyor belt circulates through the restaurant, allowing diners to snatch up the items of their choice as they...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth Finally Gets a New Shake Shack — and the Burger Invasion Is Just Beginning
Shake Shack arrives at WestBend, and there are at least three more Fort Worth Shake Shacks coming. The Shake Shack gods are smiling on Fort Worth once again, with Cowtown finally getting a second location of the fast casual burger favorite. WestBend is the site of Fort Worth’s new Shake Shack location, bringing its thin patties, customized burger creations, smothered crinkle fries, shakes and custards to the shopping development.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s New Showcase Hotel Brings Something New to the Downtown Restaurant Scene — Inside Sandman Signature’s Bold Musume Move
Musume's backlit, screen-lined whiskey bar will transport diners to Japan. The finishing touches are being put on the 20-story Waggoner Building’s complete transformation from a century old office tower into a boutique hotel. Built in 1920, it’s one of Fort Worth’s most historic high-rises, having earned a place on the National Historic Register. The new Sandman Signature Hotel will be a 245 room showplace that is scheduled to open in March. It is also bringing a new signature restaurant to Fort Worth and PaperCity has the exclusive details.
Chance to meet 'Yellowstone' star tops this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Favorite 'Yellowstone' cowboy to greet fans at Fort Worth-area whiskey shindig. Yellowstone star sightings are becoming weekly occurrences around Fort Worth, and here comes a new chance to mingle with a fan favorite: Forrie J. Smith, who plays old-timer ranch hand Lloyd Pierce, is coming to Oak & Eden Whiskey's flagship nano-distillery in Bridgeport on Saturday, December 3.2. McDonald's tests out one-of-a-kind new restaurant...
CandysDirt.com
Christmas Lights 2022: How the Grinch Stole Diamond Loch’s Spotlight in North Richland Hills
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
Ultimate party house with indoor pool hits market for $745,000 in Fort Worth
A seemingly inconspicuous home in east Fort Worth shows that you never really know what kind of wild-and-crazy stuff is going on inside a house - and not to judge a building by its exterior.The four-bedroom, five-bathroom house at 1809 Carl St., four miles east of downtown Fort Worth, recently hit the market for $745,000. At first glance, it looks like many homes in the area. But a peek at the interior photos shows why it's attracted lots of attention on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page and Twitter account.Called a fusion of “ultimate” party house and “coolest” investment property...
fortworthreport.org
Dallas-based company’s $70 million urban village called catalyst for ‘Rosedale Renaissance’
When community members, businesses and government officials met almost 23 years ago to discuss the future of the Evans and Rosedale Business and Cultural District, they envisioned turning the historic African-American neighborhood into a gateway that could start to repair years of disinvestment. Their goal? Redevelopment focused on economic growth,...
fox4news.com
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Dallas Family Dollar employee
DALLAS - Dallas police announced they arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee on Thursday night. Diavian Roberts, 22, was arrested on Saturday night by the US Marshal’s Task Force. Roberts is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Tenery Walker. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas police...
North Texas school districts plan 'pink out' on Monday to honor Athena Strand
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday.So far, the school districts who have announced they will "pink out for Athena" are:Alvord ISDArgyle ISDBrock ISDBuena Vista ISDCastleberry ISDChico ISDCommunity ISD Decatur ISDEagle Mountain-Saginaw ISDGainesville ISDGarner ISDGreenville ISD Godley ISDHEB ISDKeller ISDKennedale ISDLake Worth ISDLindale ISDMillsap ISDNorthwest ISDParadise ISDPeaster ISD ·Poolville ISDQuinlan ISD ·Springtown ISDStephenville ISDSweeny ISDWeatherford ISDWinnsboro ISDComanche Elementary, which Athena attended in Oklahoma, also asked students to wear pink on Monday.Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that pink was Athena's favorite color and called on the rest of the county to wear pink Monday. He also announced that at 6:30 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held at the Wise County Courthouse.A candlelight vigil will also be held in Fort Worth on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Cafe Republic at 8640 N Beach St.
Deep Ellum restaurant closure tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closes, breastaurant on the way. A longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum has closed: Maracas Cocina Mexicana, which has been in business at 2914 Main St. in one form or another since 1992, closed on November 25, to be replaced with another concept whose identity is still to be (officially) announced.2. Affluent Dallas suburb leads list of lavish...
papercitymag.com
Free Admission, Holiday Lights and Special Meals Beckon at This Fort Worth Institution — The Modern’s Holiday Power
The magical grounds and reflecting pool of The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth light up during Modern Lights. The Modern Art Museum cemented its place in Fort Worth’s lauded Museum District in 2002. Tadao Ando’s mesmerizing structure in concrete, glass and steel instantly captured the hearts of art lovers and has welcomed thousands of visitors in search of modern art, distinctive films, architecture and food ever since.
WFAA
'It's all senseless' | Another deadly shooting reported at Dallas Family Dollar store location
Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker.
Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
fortworthinc.com
LanCarte Brokers Sale of Land in South Fort Worth
LanCarte Commercial on Wednesday said it brokered the sale of roughly 1.37 acres of a developable land site on the corner of McPherson and Brewer boulevards in south Fort Worth, located in a rapidly growing area near the Chisholm Trail Parkway. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. The property...
New boba tea shop in Arlington is a pink palace with trendy treats
Arlington has no shortage of boba tea shops, but surely none quite this pink: Called P'tit Tea Maison, it's a tea shop that Tik Tok calls the "cutest all-pink boba tea shop" and it opened the first week of November at 2745 N. Collins St. #113. Serving tea and Asian-style mochi doughnuts, the shop is in Riverview Village, a typical shopping center just north of I-30, anchored by Tom Thumb. But once you enter, it's an unexpected pink oasis with pale pink walls and a long pink banquette lined with pink pillows. One wall has fake greenery with a pair of...
cohaitungchi.com
Things to Do for Couples in Dallas-Fort Worth
Thanks Lodges.com for making this text potential. As at all times, all opinions are my very own. I can’t depend the variety of instances I couldn’t provide you with a date concept that doesn’t embrace meals. Nonetheless, there are such a lot of nice issues to do for {couples} in Dallas-Fort Value whether or not you’re in search of a primary date otherwise you’re extra severe. It doesn't matter what a part of Dallas-Fort Value you reside in, right here is a superb checklist of a number of the greatest issues to do for {couples} in Dallas-Fort Value.
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas
There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
