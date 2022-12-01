North Texas seeks upset against No. 23 UTSA for C-USA title

North Texas (7-5) at No. 23 UTSA (10-2), 7:30 p.m. ET Friday (CBS Sports Network), Alamodome in San Antonio

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE : UTSA by 8 1/2.

Series record: Series tied 5-5

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Conference USA Championship will be awarded to the winner of this budding intrastate rivalry. It's also the final game in C-USA for both teams before they join the American Athletic Conference next season. UTSA’s previous appearance in the AP Top 25 ended following a 45-23 blowout loss at North Texas on Nov. 27, 2021. The Roadrunners were 11-0 when they lost to the Golden Eagles. North Texas can play spoiler again, keeping UTSA from winning its second straight C-USA championship as well as avenging a 31-27 road loss to UTSA on Oct. 22.

KEY MATCHUP

The outcome could be determined by which team has the final possession as UTSA and North Texas are two of the nation’s most prolific offenses. The Roadrunners are 13th in the nation in both points (39.7) and total offense (479.8 yards) per game. The Golden Eagles are 18th in total offense (472 yards) and 25th in points (34.5).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

North Texas: QB Austin Aune has completed 201 of 350 passes for 3,115 yards and 31 touchdowns this season. Aune did not throw for a touchdown in last season’s blowout victory over the Roadrunners, but his efficient 10-for-17 passing with no turnovers led to six rushing touchdowns for the Golden Eagles. Aune threw for three touchdowns in this season’s loss to UTSA, but his interception in the third quarter led to a touchdown.

UTSA: QB Frank Harris holds every passing record at UTSA and has led the Roadrunners its two most successful seasons in consecutive seasons. Harris has thrown for 3,524 yards and 27 touchdowns this season while completing 70 percent of his passes, which are all career highs.

FACTS & FIGURES

UTSA is hosting the C-USA Championship Game for the second straight year. The Roadrunners beat Western Kentucky49-41 last season to capture their first league title. … UTSA is 4-1 at home against North Texas. … The Golden Eagles lost in their only appearance in the C-USA Championship Game, falling 41-17 to Lane Kiffin and the Florida Atlantic Owls in 2017. … North Texas is seeking its first conference title since 2004. … UTSA is 31-19 record against teams from Texas, including an 11-3 mark under Coach Jeff Traylor.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .