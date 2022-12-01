There’s a new winery in the Texas Hill Country, and it will give you all the heart eyes. It might also have you thinking you’re not in the Lone Star State anymore.Chapelton Vineyards and Winery is located in quaint, historic Washington County, only an hour and change from Houston. But thanks to the elegant surroundings and high-quality experience of the tasting room, it will feel like you are thousands of miles away in Napa Valley.And that’s exactly what founders Dr. Michelle Lyn and Kurt Lyn wanted. The native Houstonians have a 75-acre ranch in the area, but were pleasantly surprised...

2 DAYS AGO