$16.5M River Oaks mansion is brand new, ready for its first owner
This River Oaks mansion offers its future first homeowner ideal indoor-outdoor living.
Click2Houston.com
Affordable Family Fun: Italian Water Circus visits Katy; Tickets start at $10
HOUSTON – The weekend is here and if you are looking for an affordable outing the whole family will love, KPRC 2 is here to help. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda went inside Cirque Italia, a water circus of performances under the big top, right in our backyard. Aerial...
luxury-houses.net
An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million
40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Gorgeous sips and stunning views will have you crushing on this new Hill Country winery
There’s a new winery in the Texas Hill Country, and it will give you all the heart eyes. It might also have you thinking you’re not in the Lone Star State anymore.Chapelton Vineyards and Winery is located in quaint, historic Washington County, only an hour and change from Houston. But thanks to the elegant surroundings and high-quality experience of the tasting room, it will feel like you are thousands of miles away in Napa Valley.And that’s exactly what founders Dr. Michelle Lyn and Kurt Lyn wanted. The native Houstonians have a 75-acre ranch in the area, but were pleasantly surprised...
Affluent Houston 'burb's big holiday spending leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Affluent Houston suburb leads region for highest holiday spending budgets in U.S. Sugar Land has the nation's 15th highest average holiday budget, a study reports.2. City of Houston announces boil notice updates, timeline, and important tips. The boil water notice prompted school closures and generally disrupted life around Houston. 3. Disney's Strange World is a visual stunner with too many story ideas. It's one of Disney's "less successful films," our critic opines.4. New sushi restaurant by Hidden Omakase opens in Rice Village with affordable, 30-minute meals. The new restaurant offers an expedited version of Hidden Omakase's premium tasting menu.5. Innovative, gluten-free Montrose restaurant returns with new breads and pastries, coffees, and hours. The yearlong closure allowed the restaurant to give customers more of what they want.
12 holiday displays and events worth visiting in Texas this year
In Houston and beyond, towns across the state get in the holiday spirit.
New craft brewery bringing 'bold American beer,' Texas comfort food, live music, and more to Sugar Land
Houston’s growing craft brewery scene will add a new outpost in Sugar Land. Talyard Brewing Co. recently began construction on a 15,000-square-foot production and tap room that will open in early 2024.Located in Imperial, a massive mixed-use development on the site of the former Imperial Sugar refinery, Talyard will occupy a three-and-a-half acre site that will include a beer garden with shaded seating areas, pickle ball courts, a playground, and a stage for live entertainment.Principals Keith Teague and Chuck Laughter are Sugar Land natives and neighbors who bring experience from the business world to Talyard. In a release, Teague says...
bluebonnetnews.com
Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney
Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
Click2Houston.com
Conroe’s ARTAVIA master-planned community kicks off ‘Enchanted Home Tour’
HOUSTON – The ARTAVIA master-planned community has kicked off an Enchanted Home Tour to showcase 14 model homes dazzling in holiday décor, move-in ready homes and an amenity center complete with family photo opportunities that you won’t want to miss. Through December 31st, home shoppers can also...
Houston's Hobby Airport powers up totally cool new gaming lounge for bored and weary travelers
Local gamers now have a new option to while away those flight delays and passenger pickup waits at Hobby Airport. Houston's William P. Hobby Airport is now one the first airports in the country to offer what's dubbed as the "ultimate gaming experience for travelers." The airport has launched a premium video game lounge inside the international terminal called Gameway.That means weary, bored, or early travelers can chill in the lounge and plug into15 top-of-the-line, luxury gaming stations: six Xbox stations, five Playstation stations, four PC stations, all with the newest games on each platform. Aficionados will surely appreciate the...
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Fall Flea Market raises funds for Villages’ Scholarships and Programs
The Woodlands Fall Flea Market was held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Town Center Parking Garage, located at the southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive adjacent to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. View photos from the event on the...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Most Surprising Restaurant Earns Major National Love — Tatemó and Texas’ Best New Restaurants in America Power
Austin's Canje is rated the fourth Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. (@canjeatx) One of Houston’s most unusual and daring restaurants is enjoying something of a national moment with Esquire magazine declaring Tatemó one of The Best New Restaurants in America in its latest issue. Tatemó is one of only three Texas restaurants to make the expanded 40 strong rankings.
Big City Wings plans for new Katy restaurant at Shops at 99 Clay Road
Big City Wings will open its second Katy-area location at the top of 2023, officials said. (Courtesy Big City Wings) Big City Wings is coming to the Shops at 99 Clay Road shopping center, likely in February, said officials with the restaurant. Located at 3815 W. Grand Parkway, Katy, at...
KTAR.com
Houston restaurant to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Federal American Grill, a restaurant concept based in Houston, will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale in the coming weeks. The chain, which was founded by Matt Brice in 2013, has taken over a 7,200-square-foot standalone building in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center off of the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. on the boarder of Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee closes League City location
Coco Crepes, Waffles and Coffee in League City closed Nov. 27, location owner Manish Maheshwari said. (Courtesy Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee) Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee closed Nov. 27 at 2471 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 100, League City, location owner Manish Maheshwari said. The Houston-based franchise eatery served crepes, paninis, waffles, soups and salads.
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
Woodlands Family Dental celebrates 15 years in business
Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. (Courtesy Woodlands Family Dental) Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating 15 years in business this December at 1400 Research Forest Drive, Ste. 120, The Woodlands. Offering a variety of dental services, Woodlands Family Dental also has locations at 26400 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. A240, The Woodlands, and 3173 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. 281-602-3942. www.woodlandsdental.com.
New sushi restaurant by Hidden Omakase opens in Rice Village with affordable, 30-minute meals
A new restaurant looks to expand the reputation of one of Houston’s most exclusive sushi restaurants. Sushi by Hidden opens this Monday, December 5 in Rice Village. As its name implies, Sushi by Hidden is a new concept from Hidden Omakase owners Tuan and Thy Tran. The biggest differences between the two restaurants will be the speed and price of the meal offered. Where Hidden Omakase serves about 15 courses over the course of a couple hours for $175, Sushi by Hidden will offer 12 courses, usually individual pieces of nigiri, in a tidy 30 minutes at a less expensive...
Promising East End Mediterranean cafe closes and rebrands as new Italian-American bistro
One of this year’s most promising new restaurants has closed, but its chefs have a new concept planned for the space. Café Louie announced that it has closed and will become a new Italian restaurant called Louie’s Italian American. Opened in May by chef Angelo Emiliani and his sister, pastry chef Lucianna Emiliani, Café Louie offered a Mediterranean-influenced take on the all-day cafe. Mornings featured pastries by Lucianna with savory items such as breakfast sandwiches. Chef Angelo served a more elevated dinner menu built around bistro classics such as shrimp cocktail, roast chicken, and freshly made pastas.The closing comes as...
Landmark Rice Village art gallery hosts first-ever sale event ahead of transformation into multipurpose space
For some 40 years, much-heralded Houston art maven Ron Gremillion has been a fixture of the local scene as a buyer, gallerist, and collector. Indeed, his Gremillion and Co. Fine Art complex has become a Rice University landmark. Seemingly, the Gremillion and Co. Fine Art compound at 2501 Sunset Blvd. would endure in its current iteration for another decade. But like much of Houston these days, an enduring local space is being reimagined. A group of Houston investors have purchased Gremillion’s property, which was designed by acclaimed architect Jim Lass and are refreshing the gallery and annex — both totaling...
