Lindsay Lohan pours milk in her Pepsi, launching #PilkandCookies challenge

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Pilk and cookies. Courtesy: Pepsi

There's nothing like celebrating the holiday season by leaving Santa Claus with his favorite snack: milk and cookies – with soda.

Pepsi unveiled its latest campaign Thursday, encouraging "a surprising and naughty new twist." It's Pilk, Pepsi mixed with milk, and cookies.

Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's chief marketing officer, insisted the combination has "long been a secret hack among Pepsi fans."

To help launch the promotion, Pepsi got the help of Lindsay Lohan, who recently starred in Netflix's "Falling for Christmas" and has been associated with Christmas since her "Jingle Bell Rock" performance in the 2004 film "Mean Girls."

Pepsi offered some recipes for people to try, like "The Naughty & Ice," which involves mixing whole milk, heavy cream and vanilla creamer into a cup of Pepsi and enjoying it with a chocolate chip cookie. Another recipe, "The Cherry on Top," uses 2% milk, heavy cream and caramel creamer into a cup of Pepsi Wild Cherry, pairing it with a gingerbread cookie.

Lohan said in a statement she was at first skeptical of the combinations, but was "amazed at how delicious it was."

Pepsi is also issuing a #PilkandCookies challenge by having people follow the company on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok and share a video or photo of their Pilk and Cookies creations along with the hashtag. Pepsi will select 25 winners who will win cash. The challenge is open through Dec. 25.

Lindsay Lohan has partnered with Pepsi to promote Pilk and cookies. Courtesy: Pepsi

What is 'dirty soda'?

Pilk and Cookies comes as "dirty soda" – mixing soda with ingredients like cream, half and half and puree – has become an increasingly popular trend.

"Now with the rise of the ‘dirty soda’ trend on TikTok and throughout the country, we thought Pilk and Cookies would be a great way to unapologetically celebrate the holidays with a new and delicious way to enjoy Pepsi this season," Kaplan said.

The origins of "dirty soda" are unknown, but the trend began to pick up in 2010 when Swig, dubbed the "home of 'dirty' soda," opened up in St. George, Utah. The soda business grew in popularity in a predominant Mormon area, according to the New York Times , as the church prohibits drinks hot caffeinated like tea and coffee.

The drink gained nationwide popularity in December 2021 when singer Olivia Rodrigo posted a picture of herself holding a Swig cup on Instagram . Eater reported in April there were over 700,000 mentions of #dirtysoda on TikTok following Rodrigo's post.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lindsay Lohan pours milk in her Pepsi, launching #PilkandCookies challenge

