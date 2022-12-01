ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Fact check: No, Saudi players weren’t given Rolls-Royces for World Cup win over Argentina

By Chris Mueller, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSxjw_0jUDWafr00

The claim: Saudi Arabia’s players will each get a Rolls-Royce for their World Cup win over Argentina

Saudi Arabia’s Nov. 22 victory over Argentina might be remembered as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Some social media users claim that has yielded a financial boom for the players.

"Saudi team gets $460K Rolls Royces for upset win," reads a Nov. 25 Instagram post liked more than 4,000 times in five days. "Saudi Arabia's players will each receive a Rolls Royce Phantom for their historic World Cup upset over Argentina, courtesy of Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman."

But the claim is false. The team’s head coach and one of its players said this claim isn’t true, and there is no evidence to support it.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

'Nothing true' about Rolls-Royce rumor, head coach says

Saudi Arabia striker Saleh Alshehri smiled as a reporter asked him whether he and his teammates were each gifted a Rolls-Royce Phantom for their win over Argentina.

The claim that players would get Rolls-Royces began circulating on social media shortly after the team's victory and was repeated without evidence over the next few days. British tabloids and other outlets gave the idea additional prominence by publishing articles about the players getting cars.

There are no credible reports, though, that the country's players were given Rolls-Royce Phantoms, and the team says it never happened.

“It’s not true,” Alshehri, who scored the first of his team's two goals in the match against Argentina, said at a Nov. 25 press conference. "We are here to serve our country and do the best, so that’s our biggest achievement."

Saudi coach Hervé Renard refuted the claim as well, saying "there is nothing true about this comment."

"It is not time to get something at this moment," Renard said. "We only won one game. We still have to get very important games, and we are hoping some more."

Fact check: Images of dirty locker room are from March soccer game, not Japan's World Cup match

Saudi Arabia's two goals happened in a five-minute span early in the second half and gave them a 2-1 lead that Argentina couldn't overcome.

After the victory, Saudi Arabia, which hasn't won a World Cup game since 1998, declared a national holiday for the day after the match, according to the New York Times .

PolitiFact also debunked the claim.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Saudi Arabia’s World Cup players will each get a Rolls-Royce for their win over Argentina. There are no credible reports that support the claim. Alshehri, a player on the team, and Renard, the team’s head coach, have both said the claim isn’t true.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: No, Saudi players weren’t given Rolls-Royces for World Cup win over Argentina

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi rights a mind-boggling historical wrong in Argentina win

DOHA, Qatar – Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal in the knockout round of the World Cup, which simultaneously pushed Argentina into the quarterfinals and also made everyone wonder how that statistic was ever possible. Messi has been around for so long, and been so good, that it seemed...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

US Says North Korean Regime Will End If They Use Any Nuclear Weapon On US Or Allies

Kim Jong-Un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaVictoria Model from Pixabay. After additional missile launches by North Korea this past week, one of which was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) despite the best efforts of the United Nations Security Council, government officials in both the United States and South Korea now believe that Kim Jong Un might be preparing for the a new nuclear test. For their part, North Korea has stated that the missile tests they have conducted have been in response to the military drills conducted by the United States, South Korea, and Japan in the region. Moreover, North Korea has obliquely threatened that, should the United States and South Korea initiate an attack, they will use nuclear weapons in the resulting conflict. When these statements are combined with the suspicions that North Korea is about to conduct the seventh nuclear test in its history, there is concern that both sides might be engaged in a escalatory cycle that increases the odds of conflict. This is especially the case given North Korea this past September announced a new nuclear weapons law which said that the country was a nuclear armed state which would not be pursuing disarmament.
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

697K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy