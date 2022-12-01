ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easy, freeze-ahead immunity cubes recipe, plus top foods to stay healthy

By Kelly McCarthy
 3 days ago

As winter weather sets in, immune-boosting foods are a great way to stay healthy through cold and flu season.

Cookbook author and popular food creator Nicole Keshishian Modic shared her simple recipe that's packed with ingredients to help support a healthy immune system.

MORE: Add these foods to your meals, recipes and routine for a vitamin C boost

"I adapted the Winter Immunity Smoothie from my blog and made the recipe into cubes, because it’s nice to have bunch of these in the freezer at all times to just toss in a cup of hot water during the colder months," Modic said. "Or you can blend them with milk of choice and make the smoothie, or even just defrost and drink a few cubes as a shot."

Winter Immunity Cubes

Ingredients

1/2 lemon, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon black pepper

2-3 pieces raw ginger

1/3 cup manuka honey

1 orange, chopped

1/2 cup coconut milk (optional)

3 cups water or coconut water

Tip: Wash the produce well and you don’t need to peel anything.

Directions

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth, about 2 minutes. You can strain into a cheese cloth, but I am lazy and don’t do it because I don’t mind the texture.

Transfer to an ice cube tray and freeze overnight.

When ready to enjoy, pop one cube into a mug and fill with hot water. Sip and enjoy!

Top nutrients and foods to help boost immunity

Protein

This powerhouse macronutrient provides building blocks for immune cells to use to protect us from infections.

Find it in meat, eggs, legumes, fish, tofu, seeds, yogurt, cottage cheese, nuts and nut butter.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D activates and regulates immunity cells in the body and could help prevent autoimmunity.

Find it in fatty fish, egg yolk, mushrooms, liver and vitamin D-fortified milk.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C helps to build healthy tissue to resist the entry of bacteria and viruses into the body.

Find it in bell peppers, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, citrus, potatoes, dark leafy greens, strawberries, mangos and tomatoes.

Zinc

Zinc promotes cellular synthesis of new infection-fighting molecules in immune cells and promotes wound healing.

Find it in beans, eggs, whole grains, shellfish, wheat, peanut butter and animal products.

