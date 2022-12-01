ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong enters transfer portal

By Blake Baumgartner
 3 days ago

Virginia fifth-year senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong is in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Armstrong threw for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 10 games for the Cavaliers (3-7, 1-6 ACC) in 2022.

He has 9,034 passing yards, 58 touchdown passes and 20 rushing TDs in his career.

Armstrong owns 12 300-yard passing games, with his career high of 554 passing yards coming in a 2021 loss to North Carolina, and he ranked 4th in FBS with 4,449 passing yards in 2021.

Virginia canceled its final two games of the season after the shooting deaths of Lavel Davis Jr ., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler on Nov. 13.

247Sports

Virginia's Kihei Clark inks deal with Rhoback, UVA fans get special offer

Kihei Clark has inked an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus revenue share component. “I'm proud to announce Rhoback Activewear as my official apparel sponsor this season and to become a leading face of the Rhoback U college athlete program," said Clark. "As a Charlottesville based company, it feels natural to partner with them as they have established themselves as one of fastest growing activewear brands. I'm excited to support a local business, while helping spread their #craveactivity motto with my teammates, fans, and the broader community. Be on the lookout for more to come!”
WSLS

Liberty students react to Deion Sanders going to Colorado

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of students at Liberty University started a petition to get Deion Sanders to come to the school as the Head Football Coach. The students share their reaction now learning Sanders will coach at Colorado after his success at Jackson State.
wbrz.com

WATCH: UVA shooting survivor Mike Hollins earns degree, honored by football team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Mike Hollins, the former Baton Rouge high school football star who was wounded in a deadly attack at the University of Virginia last month, was among several student-athletes honored at the college this week for earning their degrees. A new video shared by the UVA football team...
DC News Now

VHSL Class 6 State Semis: Madison, Freedom advance

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Saturday, the VHSL Class 6 state semifinals took place, with three of the four teams remaining in Class 6 from our coverage area. No. 11 Madison at No. 8 Fairfax After starting 0-3 on the season, Madison came in on a ten-game winning streak. Fairfax came in unbeaten, […]
High School Football PRO

Lynchburg, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lynchburg. The Christiansburg High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on December 03, 2022, 09:00:00. The Kettle Run High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on December 03, 2022, 14:00:00.
High School Football PRO

Staunton, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central High School football team will have a game with Riverheads High School on December 03, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA event raises money for families of football players who were killed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands gathered the University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn event Thursday, December 1. This year’s festivity took on a somber tone as it also honored the student-athletes who died last month. Proceeds from a raffle are going to help the families of Lavel...
WDBJ7.com

The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Robin Reed signs off for the last time Friday evening. It will cap off a tremendous career spanning more than 40 years and begin his retirement. For the last few weeks, you’ve been hearing about the impact Robin has had on our hometowns. And now, a close look at the impact you have had on him.
wsvaonline.com

Luray native has been named the lead commander of a U-S Navy warship

A Luray native has been named the lead commander of a U-S Navy warship. Commander Daxton Moore assumed leadership of the littoral combat ship Cooperstown during a change-of-command ceremony on Tuesday. As an executive officer on the Cooperstown under then-Commander Evan Wright, Moore helped guide the vessel over a 35-hundred-nautical-mile...
WDBJ7.com

No credible threat found at Washington and Lee; classes resuming as scheduled Friday

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The university says no credible threat was found; classes will resume Friday as scheduled. EARLIER STORY: A building at Washington and Lee University has been evacuated and is being checked for a possible explosive device. According to an alert on the university’s website Thursday, a...
visitshenandoah.org

Lexington: Virginia’s Version of a Christmas Movie

If you ever wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie, just take a trip to downtown Lexington. No, there isn’t soft, powdery snow right now, but the streets are adorned with wreaths, storefronts are beautifully decorated, and there is a warm sense of cheer that seems to come from nowhere and everywhere all at once. Lexington loves Christmas!
WUSA9

Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was...
thelocalpalate.com

A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants

There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
cbs19news

Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East

The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
q101online.com

Crash sends woman to UVA

A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
