WSET
Gas leak shuts down Lynchburg road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A popular road in Lynchburg is now reopened after a gas leak shut down part of it Sunday afternoon. This happened at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Forest Brook Road. Crews closed one lane of traffic for a couple of hours to fix the problem.
WSET
Vehicle fire at local apartment complex in the Town of Bedford: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday in the Town of Bedford. The Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a vehicle fire at a local apartment complex. According to firefighters, the small engine compartment was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries reported.
WSET
Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
WSET
New Information Technology Director comes to Montgomery County
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new information technology director is coming to Montgomery County. Troy Cole has already been serving as the interim director for the last two months and Montgomery County announced that he would take over the role completely. “Troy has been a valued team member for...
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WSET
Danville Life Saving Crew receives new rescue tools
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Life Saving Crew sends its heavy rescue operation teams to respond to accidents and other industry incidents about 30 times each month, which on average is one usage per day, according to Deputy Chief of Operations for Danville Life Saving Crew Bryan Fox. Now,...
WSET
A much drier second half of the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Cooler - and drier - than what we woke up to yesterday morning. That trend continues for the afternoon, too. Sunday, we see a blend of sunshine and clouds. Parts of the day will see partly cloudy skies, and other parts may go mostly cloudy, but at no point in the day on Sunday do we see any additional rainfall.
WSET
Fire destroys Campbell Co. home
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of crews from Campbell County, Concord and Rustburg fire departments worked to get a blaze under control at a house in Campbell County early Friday morning. According to authorities, the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Clover Lane. No...
WSET
A legacy of lights shine in Rustburg Christmas display
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — Legacy Wealth Management has put up a shining Christmas Light display in Rustburg. The display is the brainchild of the group's partners, Jake Dawson and Josh Stamm. "In 2020 we started this display because we couldn't hold our normal client party like we normally would,...
WSET
Veterans host roundtable with lawmakers in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, American Legion Post 3 hosted a panel of local legislators to discuss issues that are important, not only to Veterans but to all Virginians. It was a candid discussion about issues Virginia voters care about, and whether or not they’d be relevant moving forward. Topics included abortion, taxation, inflation, construction and transportation, veteran exemptions, and more.
WSET
Mistletoe Market Happening at Lynchburg Community Market
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — You can find great items for good deals at the Mistletoe Market! The Lynchburg Community Market hosts it every Saturday. Plus, they're giving away an amazing prize that's one of our Holiday Giveaways! Enter here! Then watch as Emily finds out what you'll see inside the market!
WSET
New boutique hotel to replace former Doctor's Building in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A new hotel is coming to life in an old, historic neighborhood in Danville and that's sparking hope of a rebirth. The former Doctor's Building on Main Street in the Old West End neighborhood is turning into a boutique hotel. "Seeing that building gets put...
WSET
Domestic disturbance on Taylor Street: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) said the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services received a call from an out-of-state parent reporting a possible domestic disturbance. According to LPD, this incident occurred on Saturday at 11:24 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Taylor Street.
WSET
Signs You Should Get Your Heat Pump Checked
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Davis Heating and Cooling can help you keep your bills under control this winter just with a simple check of your heat pump. Emily found out what you need to look for and how Davis can help you with most any issue!
WSET
You can now come out to see the 6th annual Celebration of Lights at Riverside Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Christmas cheer is in the air in Hill City. Friday was the opening night of the Celebration of Lights at Riverside Park. The evening kicked off with a grand illumination ceremony. This is the 6th annual Celebration of Lights hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation.
WSET
1 injured by man shooting at cars with hunting rifle in Henry County, suspect killed
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One man has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in Henry County Friday afternoon. Around 2:50, the Henry County Sheriff's Office received a report of an older white male with a gun driving erratically, according to Sheriff Lane Perry. A white 1999 Buick LeSabre...
WSET
Search of Covington man's home leads to seizure of narcotics, 4,000+ rounds of ammo, more
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office announced Friday the arrest and eight different charges of a 43-year-old man following a search warrant for his home. On Nov. 3, members of the Sheriff's Office and Alleghany Highlands Drug Taskforce assisted The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources...
WSET
Shooting suspect arrested 3 years after killing Roanoke woman: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police have made an arrest in the July 2019 killing of a Roanoke woman. On July 21, Roanoke Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Morehead Avenue SE where they found 24-year-old Salonya Evans with a gunshot wound outside of the residence. Evans was pronounced dead on the scene.
WSET
Heritage advances to state finals with shutout romp over Christiansburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Heritage Pioneers football team made quick work of Christiansburg, 43-0, to advance to next week's VHSL Class 3 championship. Quarterback Jaicere Bateman had three first-half touchdown passes, adding a 4th on the ground to help the Pioneers (12-2) take a commanding 30-0 lead at the half. Running back Rajan Booker-Felder added two TD runs in the second half, while the defense bent, but never broke, coming up with a fourth down stop on the Blue Demons' best drive of the day, stopping them inside the 20-yard line.
WSET
Liberty introduces new head football coach Jamey Chadwell
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In 2016, Jamey Chadwell - then the coach of Charleston Southern - came to Liberty for a discussion about the head coaching position that would eventually go to Turner Gill. Still, Chadwell always hoped his path would lead him back to Lynchburg. 6 years later,...
