State PSC asked to reconsider $50M Kentucky Power deferral

(The Center Square) –The Kentucky Public Service Commission held a hearing earlier this week to reconsider a 2017 decision that allows Kentucky Power to recover more than $50 million in deferred expenses.

The reconsideration comes as Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and an industry group argue in a post-hearing filing Wednesday that Liberty Utilities’ pending acquisition of the Eastern Kentucky electric provider owned by American Electric Power “is an unforeseeable event” that will lead to “unjust and unreasonable” rates for Kentucky Power customers.

Cameron and Kentucky Industrial Utility Customers, which includes such major employers as Ford Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, are asking the PSC to determine how much of a $40.8 million portion of the $50.8 million in expenses AEP and Liberty can claim.

Five years ago, Kentucky Power agreed to defer costs for Rockport Power Plant, an Indiana facility that produced electricity for the utility, over a five-year period that ends next week. Cynthia Wiseman, Kentucky Power’s vice president of external affairs and customer service, told The Center Square the deferrals have helped keep rates down for its customers.

“We respect the regulatory process and anxiously await a decision which is expected in the coming weeks,” Wiseman said.

As AEP and Liberty work to close the sale, which is expected to happen early next year, they say a 2023 “true-up” payment will be needed in 2024. Cameron and KIUC argue that payment will give Liberty $18 million, which will eventually be charged to customers.

“Our proposal will still result in AEP and Liberty’s shareholders receiving a substantial sum, $22.8 million of the $40.8 Rockport fixed cost savings in 2023, which is a reasonable result given the circumstances,” the post-hearing brief stated.

One state lawmaker, though, believes Kentucky Power should not get any of the $40 million in question.

State Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, testified before the PSC that even with the deferrals, the monthly utility costs for many of her constituents exceed their mortgage or rent payments. It’s also a region still recovering from the devastating flooding that occurred earlier this year.

“That $40 million will either be another nail in our coffin if you decide to return it to AEP as an additional profit, or that $40 million to us can be one more lifeline and a financial help to us in a terrible time,” Hatton said. “That might actually help us survive.”

Cameron and KIUC added in their brief that “arguably” the cost savings should go to the ratepayers.

“But given all of the facts and circumstances, allowing Kentucky Power to retain $22.8 million of the Rockport fixed cost savings, in 2023 only, is reasonable,” they concluded.