ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Nashville Fair Board asked to approve Fairgrounds Speedway project without a final project price

By By Jon Styf | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPJmE_0jUDWNOW00

(The Center Square) — The Nashville Mayor’s Office is asking the Fair Board to approve a deal with Bristol Speedway to rebuild the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway without a final price tag.

Metro Legal and Bristol Speedway officials met with the Fair Board for a work session on the deal and the board was told that a request for quote would be put out on construction of the updated 30,000-seat grandstand, track and surrounding structures which would then be reviewed by a committee including one Fair Board member.

"At that point, I think the expectation is that the Fair Board will have approved the documents," Metro Legal Deputy Director Tom Cross said. "It’s going to be, at that point, in the hands of the council and the sports authority whether to proceed or not. I think that the opportunity for the Fair Board to determine whether this is a project it wants to pursue is at this stage."

The price of the deal originally was quoted as $75 million but has since increased to $100 million .

It remains unclear if the Nashville council will require a 27-person supermajority to approve part of the project, like it needed for the GEODIS Park soccer complex, if the plan includes fully rebuilding the track’s grandstand, infield, track and surrounding structures. Metro is required to seek a 27-person supermajority for any demolition on the fairgrounds site.

At the Fair Board meeting, both Cross and Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell addressed a report by Conventions, Sports & Leisure International in May showing that the planned funding for a $116.3 million project would fall short of its payments.

If the bond payments are not met by the designed tax fund, Metro Nashville would be responsible for making up the difference.

Caldwell said that the CSL report numbers were conservative while Cross said that the agreement changed in Metro Nashville’s favor after the report to ensure that the sports authority would have sufficient funds to pay the bonds.

"As depicted, total projected revenues in the first two years of operations are anticipated to be $714,484 to $1.3 million less than project costs," the CSL report said . "Over the 30-year financing period, the aggregate shortfall in meeting project cost is estimated to be $6.5 million."

The shortfall was due in part to attendance overestimates, according to CSL, based upon similar venues.

While the price tag for the project is not known, the 30-year lease with operator Bristol Motor Speedway and the renovation deal leans on a $17 million payment from the state of Tennessee, $17 million from the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation and a tax fund that will include sales tax from events and any merchandise or food and drink sales at the speedway. Bristol, however, will keep all proceeds from its four main race weekends.

The track is limited to 10 racing weekends per year and the Nashville CVC was said to be planning to use the track for banquets and corporate events.

The sales tax deal is expected to bring in nearly $2 million annually when the track would host Cup races and $1.5 million in non-Cup years, per CSL, which is $600,000 less than Bristol has estimated.

Comments / 0

Related
radio7media.com

THP plans checkpoint in southern Maury County

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT A ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINT FRIDAY IN MAURY COUNTY. THE CHECKPOINT WILL TAKE PLACE ON U.S. HIGHWAY 43, .4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Sumner County Source

TRAFFIC 12-2-7,2022 Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected] and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected] and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
luxury-houses.net

Incredible Wood Trim Details and Thoughtful Versatility Make This $5,499,900 Home Stand out in a Crowd in Brentwood, TN

The Home in Brentwood on 2 acres offers bright open concept living with vaulted ceilings and wood beams throughout the home, now available for sale. This home located at 1545 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-300-5996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
AL.com

Tennessee Valley Authority recommends natural gas plant despite objections

The nation’s largest public utility on Friday recommended replacing an aging coal burning power plant with natural gas, ignoring calls for the Tennessee Valley Authority to speed its transition to renewable energy. TVA announced the completion of its environmental impact statement for replacing the Cumberland Fossil Plant near Cumberland...
wgnsradio.com

More Apartments and Condominiums as Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Continue to Grow

(Rutherford County, TN) Rutherford County has grown by over 88-thousand residents since 2010, which equals a 12-year growth rate of more than 30%. With the population growth comes an increased need for housing. Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall said the supply of housing has not been able to keep up with the growth, which is one reason we are seeing more apartments and condominiums…
WKRN

Tennessee could increase EV fee

The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken...
WKRN

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson …. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot...
The Center Square

Tennessee Titans' stadium $1.9B upgrade proposal released after public denials

(The Center Square) — On Nov. 14, the Tennessee Titans released plan documents for a renovation to Nissan Stadium that Venue Solutions Group estimated would cost $1.9 billion. The documents show a complete renovation with everything from a three-story sports bar to a rooftop food and bar area to a Song Writing Café, Theater Boxes and a new seating total of 59,271 fans with a capacity of 64,108. Those plans,...
WSMV

Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after crash blocks lanes in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Westbound lanes of a road in Clarksville have been shut down after a crash with injuries between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Saturday afternoon. According to Clarksville officials, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. and the westbound lanes of Madison Street between Memorial Drive...
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Does Not Rank Well With Waste Management

(Rutherford County, TN) As many people know, Rutherford County has been in the midst of an ongoing problem on deciding what to do about waste as the life of the landfill is reportedly nearing. At last report, County Mayor Joe Carr stated (See previous story here)... A new report shows...
WSMV

Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Victim dies after shooting in parking lot on Riverside Drive in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone was shot in the parking lot of Casa Blanca on Riverside Drive overnight. At about 1:56 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville police were called to the parking lot at 700 N. Riverside Drive, where they found the person with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
WSMV

Murfreesboro airport addresses MTSU student pilot noise

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - With a national pilot shortage, more people are learning to fly. With that, people in Murfreesboro didn’t realize that would mean more noise. A peaceful pasture in Watertown is what Barry Hensley bought 30 years ago. He says 29 of those have been silent — until now.
luxury-houses.net

This $3.3M Luxury Home in Brentwood, TN Will Make You Feel Like You Are in a 5 Star Hotel With High-End Finishes Throughout

The Home in Brentwood was built with the finest materials, as one would expect in a home of this exceptional caliber, now available for sale. This home located at 9572 Hampton Reserve Dr, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,648 square feet of living spaces. Call Katrena L. Miller – LHI Homes International – (Phone: 615-829-3428) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy