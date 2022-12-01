ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Now Jacksonville

Teriyaki Madness Decides to Take on Florida

By Amber Lake
What Now Jacksonville
What Now Jacksonville
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KBPK_0jUDWBno00

Since it was founded in 2003, Teriyaki Madness has grown rapidly. With restaurants scattered all over Southern California, Texas, Denver, and Las Vegas, the fast-casual has finally set its sights on the Sunshine State.

And now Jacksonville is slated to its first Teriyaki Madness, thanks to airline pilot turned budding restaurateur, Dave Patrick . The first location will be on Little Cypress Drive in St. Johns County, near Winne-Dixie and will open in late February to early March of next year.

“I am about to retire we tossed this idea around for a while,” Patrick said in an interview with What Now Jacksonville. “I owned a Jimmy Johns and was familiar with those. However, with this one, (my partner and I), we decided that we both loved teriyaki for we loved their margins.”

Patrick will co-own the franchise with Rob Jarnecki , his neighbor and a retired police officer. Together, they plan on opening two more Teriyaki Madness locations, another at the Town Center and one at Beach Walk in Jacksonville. All three will open within a year to three years, he said.

The concept is simple. Pack a bowl with fresh ingredients, including proteins like salmon, chicken, steak, or tofu. Choose noodles, fried rice, white, or brown. Load with veggies and maybe a sauce of your choosing (teriyaki isn’t the only flavor here-but it is the main one).

Patrick says the restaurant excelled during COVID-19 for its user-friendly app and ability to withstand delivery better than most foods that get soggy or cold. And now that delivery is still thriving despite the pandemic’s restrictions relaxing, Teriyaki Madness is still going as strong as ever, according to Restaurant News.

“I opened it up an hour later, and it was still hot,” Patrick said. “Man, it was really good! It lends itself to carry out, delivery, and it shows.”

The first Terikayi Madness will be located at 140 Little Cypress Dr. Ste. 106.



Keep up with What Now Jacksonville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
iheart.com

Three Florida Teams Heading To Bowl Games

Three Florida college football teams are going bowling. The Florida Gators are going to the Las Vegas Bowl, where they will play #17 Oregon State on December 17th. The UCF Knights will play Duke in the Military Bowl on December 28th. Keep it locked to 95.3 WDAE & AM 620...
mynews13.com

Here's what weather December could bring to Central Florida

The holiday season is here, but the cooler temperatures seem to miss so far this season in Central Florida. November finished around four degrees warmer than average for Orlando. The City Beautiful hit 90 degrees twice during the month. It is the most 90 degree days in November since 2015....
Action News Jax

Farm Share distributes to those in need

LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
beckersasc.com

4 gastroenterology ASCs built or proposed in 2022

Here are four gastroenterology and endoscopy-focused ASCs that were built or proposed in 2022 that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 24:. 1. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover opened an endoscopy center in St. Augustine, Fla. 2. Borland Groover Clinic is building a $14.6 million gastroenterology ASC and medical office building...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sale of Winn-Dixie parent inevitable; who are the suitors?

From the day Southeastern Grocers Inc. emerged out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, a sale of the Jacksonville-based supermarket company seemed inevitable. The operator of the Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más chains has been owned by a group of investment funds, which received stock in exchange for unsecured debt in the bankruptcy reorganization.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Joint Venture Plans 197-Unit Fellowship at Wildlight in Nassau County, Florida

YULEE, Fla. — The Fellowship Family and Ambling Property Investments has unveiled plans for Fellowship at Wildlight, a 197-unit seniors housing community within the master-planned community of Wildlight. The development is located in Yulee, between Jacksonville and the Georgia border. Fellowship at Wildlight will feature 24 memory care units,...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you plan on going there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit, if you want to see what really good seafood tastes like. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never visited them before, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
First Coast News

1800's shipwreck revealed on Little Talbot Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shipwreck has been revealed on the First Coast. Wooded beams protrude out of the sand, the remnants of a ship from the 1800’s, according to Archaeologist Chuck Meide with the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program. They are investigating the wreckage this week, now...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Maintenance scheduled for Vilano Beach pier

St. Augustine, Fla. — The Vilano Beach Pier will undergo maintenance, including resurfacing and pressure washing, on Monday, Dec 5. The pier is located at 260 Vilano Road, St. Augustine. The project is expected to last four weeks. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
What Now Jacksonville

What Now Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL
39
Followers
18
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy