Teriyaki Madness Decides to Take on Florida

Since it was founded in 2003, Teriyaki Madness has grown rapidly. With restaurants scattered all over Southern California, Texas, Denver, and Las Vegas, the fast-casual has finally set its sights on the Sunshine State.

And now Jacksonville is slated to its first Teriyaki Madness, thanks to airline pilot turned budding restaurateur, Dave Patrick . The first location will be on Little Cypress Drive in St. Johns County, near Winne-Dixie and will open in late February to early March of next year.

“I am about to retire we tossed this idea around for a while,” Patrick said in an interview with What Now Jacksonville. “I owned a Jimmy Johns and was familiar with those. However, with this one, (my partner and I), we decided that we both loved teriyaki for we loved their margins.”

Patrick will co-own the franchise with Rob Jarnecki , his neighbor and a retired police officer. Together, they plan on opening two more Teriyaki Madness locations, another at the Town Center and one at Beach Walk in Jacksonville. All three will open within a year to three years, he said.

The concept is simple. Pack a bowl with fresh ingredients, including proteins like salmon, chicken, steak, or tofu. Choose noodles, fried rice, white, or brown. Load with veggies and maybe a sauce of your choosing (teriyaki isn’t the only flavor here-but it is the main one).

Patrick says the restaurant excelled during COVID-19 for its user-friendly app and ability to withstand delivery better than most foods that get soggy or cold. And now that delivery is still thriving despite the pandemic’s restrictions relaxing, Teriyaki Madness is still going as strong as ever, according to Restaurant News.

“I opened it up an hour later, and it was still hot,” Patrick said. “Man, it was really good! It lends itself to carry out, delivery, and it shows.”

The first Terikayi Madness will be located at 140 Little Cypress Dr. Ste. 106.

Keep up with What Now Jacksonville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .