Jamison Brewery Unveils New Beer Influenced by One of Rock Music’s Biggest Names

The new beer pays homage to one of punk rock's biggest names. Photo by Warwick Farm Brewing

A Bucks County brewery has just announced a new beer, whose name and artwork pays homage to one of the biggest names in punk rock.

Warwick Farm Brewing, located at 800 Almshouse Road in Jamison, has announced the release of their latest beer. Titled “Never Mind the Beer: Bitter Bollocks”, the new brew is an homage to punk rock legends The Sex Pistols’ sole studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols.

The artwork on the beer’s can is similar to the famous yellow and pink album cover of the 1975 release, which is credited as one of several albums that kicked off the punk rock genre.

“Bitter Bollocks is an English Ale that is refreshing, toasty, and crushable,” the brewery said on social media.

“It’s a straightforward and sessionable ale we can’t get enough of. Jordan, our Tasting Room Manager, has plans to have this on NITRO this weekend!”