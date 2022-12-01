Wheeling, W. Va. - Through their first six games of the season, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (1-5, 0-3) has battled night in and night out. Of their five losses, four have been by nine points or less and they had another one come down to the wire on Wednesday against Davis & Elkins. The Cardinals will hit the road on Saturday looking to get over the hump as they take on West Virginia Wesleyan at 4 PM, looking for their first Mountain East Conference (MEC) win of the season.

2 DAYS AGO