Young Win in Pole Vault Leads Men’s Track at YSU Ice Breaker
Youngstown, OH. – The Wheeling University Men's Track & Field team kicked off indoor season at the Youngstown State Ice Breaker on Friday. They got their first individual win of the season and several other top five finishes to round out a strong start to the season. The Cardinals begin the road to the 2023 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship as they try to claim their first conference championship.
Sprinters/Distance Have Big Day for Women’s Track & Field at YSU Ice Breaker
Youngstown, OH. – After the multis kicked off indoor season yesterday, the Wheeling University Women's Track & Field team saw the rest of their athletes kick off the indoor season on Friday at the Youngstown State Ice Breaker. It was a big day on the track for the Cardinals, with both the sprinters and the distance team having top five finishes on the day. Those two groups highlighted a strong start to the year as the road to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Indoor Track & Field Championships begins.
Men’s Basketball Drops Overtime Thriller to West Virginia Wesleyan
Wheeling, W. Va. – Entering Saturday afternoon's contest, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (1-6, 0-4) had been playing in a ton of close games. That was the case once again in Buckhannon, West Virginia as the Cardinals dropped a thrilling overtime contest to West Virginia Wesleyan 89-87. The Cardinals went shot for shot with the Bobcats in the overtime period, but in the end it wasn't enough as they suffered their fourth Mountain East Conference (MEC) loss of the season.
Men’s Basketball Seeks First MEC Win in Road Matchup with West Virginia Wesleyan
Wheeling, W. Va. - Through their first six games of the season, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (1-5, 0-3) has battled night in and night out. Of their five losses, four have been by nine points or less and they had another one come down to the wire on Wednesday against Davis & Elkins. The Cardinals will hit the road on Saturday looking to get over the hump as they take on West Virginia Wesleyan at 4 PM, looking for their first Mountain East Conference (MEC) win of the season.
Women’s Basketball Hits the Road As They Roll into December
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (4-1, 2-1) has been rolling ever since the start of the season. They have won each of their last three games and look to take that success on the road when they battle West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday at 2 PM. The Cardinals are out to their best start to conference play since the COVID-shortened 2020-22 season and are looking to keep that success going on Saturday.
