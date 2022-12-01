Ohio State coach makes major decision about future

For several years, Ohio State Buckeye s wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been widely considered the top receivers coach in college football as well as one of the top recruiters in the nation. His success has led to some speculation that he might choose to pursue a career as a coordinator or even a head coach elsewhere.

It looked like that might be the case, as multiple reports indicated that Brian Hartline would be interviewing for the open head coaching position with the Cincinnati Bearcats , but it appears he’ll be staying at Ohio State, after all.

On Thursday afternoon, Hartline shared a Tweet revealing that he does not plan to leave the Buckeyes right now, saying “my heart is at Ohio State.”

“I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right now my heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else. #GoBucks,” Hartline said on Twitter.

Hartline has been integral in both recruiting and developing some of the top receivers in college football over the years. He saw both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave drafted in the first round of last year’s draft and will likely see both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. selected in the first round when they ultimately head to the next level.

