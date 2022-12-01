ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Ohio State coach makes major decision about future

By Kevin Harrish
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAWBp_0jUDVrOl00

For several years, Ohio State Buckeye s wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been widely considered the top receivers coach in college football as well as one of the top recruiters in the nation. His success has led to some speculation that he might choose to pursue a career as a coordinator or even a head coach elsewhere.

It looked like that might be the case, as multiple reports indicated that Brian Hartline would be interviewing for the open head coaching position with the Cincinnati Bearcats , but it appears he’ll be staying at Ohio State, after all.

On Thursday afternoon, Hartline shared a Tweet revealing that he does not plan to leave the Buckeyes right now, saying “my heart is at Ohio State.”

“I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right now my heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else. #GoBucks,” Hartline said on Twitter.

Hartline has been integral in both recruiting and developing some of the top receivers in college football over the years. He saw both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave drafted in the first round of last year’s draft and will likely see both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. selected in the first round when they ultimately head to the next level.

[ Brian Hartline ]

The post Ohio State coach makes major decision about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 19

Jaclyn Ejhinger
2d ago

I think he's the number 1 reason OSU Is getting recruits the way they are... if he leaves ...And Ryan Day is left to handle the big blue chip guys .. OSU cud be in a bit of actual trouble

Reply
8
paris storm
3d ago

you need to stay as the buckeye coach..lost 1 game..more to play..let the people cry about..what do they know about coaching and the stress that the team..the managers..coaches.. they're pist cause they used their an lunch $$ an lost...🤑🤑😫.we are Buckeye Nation...we are the greatest team on Earth 🌎🌎

Reply
4
ur wifes' baby daddy
2d ago

So when you get blown away by Michigan at the Shoe, does your heart bleed Scarlet and Grey too? Just asking for a Michigan fan..

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Comeback

Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion

Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision

Wisconsin Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard reportedly won’t leave Madison anytime soon. Though Leonhard was replaced last weekend by Luke Fickell, the Badgers defensive coordinator will stay on staff. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported Saturday that Leonhard will intend to stay at Wisconsin as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune Twitter Read more... The post New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
On3.com

Ryan Day reveals message to team now that Ohio State is back in the CFP discussion

Ohio State came into this weekend without a game to play and in need of some upsets. Well, late Friday night in Pac-12 territory, the Buckeyes got their wish as USC fell to Utah again, with the Utes winning the conference while USC bowed out of the College Football Playoff race with their second loss. That means Ohio State is back in the mix for a playoff spot, and is likely to get it with the Trojans out of the picture.
The Spun

College Football World Furious With Alabama's Final Ranking

The final College Football Playoff rankings are out on Sunday afternoon. College football fans are not happy with Alabama's final ranking, but probably not for what you think. The Crimson Tide missed the playoff, coming in at No. 5 overall, but they're ahead of Tennessee, which came in at No. 6.
The Comeback

Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news

After making last year’s College Football Playoff and notching the program’s first win over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade, Jim Harbaugh tried to leave the Michigan Wolverines for the NFL, interviewing with multiple teams across the league before ultimately returning to Michigan after those opportunities didn’t materialize. He then reworked his contract and said he Read more... The post Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss

TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
The Spun

5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School

Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
The Comeback

College football world blasts Brian Kelly after brutal LSU loss

While the LSU Tigers lost all chances of a potential College Football Playoff with their latest loss to Texas A&M, head coach Brian Kelly and company had a chance to secure an SEC Championship with a big win over Georgia on Saturday. Things certainly did not go to plan for Kelly and the Tigers, appearing Read more... The post College football world blasts Brian Kelly after brutal LSU loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Sounds Off on College Football’s Dr. Pepper Challenge

Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is speaking out on Twitter after controversy sparked during the Dr. Pepper Challenge at the SEC Championship game on Saturday. Social media ignited in a frenzy during the game as college football fans were fed up with a double-tie followed by an unaired tie-breaker during the challenge. Mahomes, however, is taking issue with another controversial issue.
saturdaytradition.com

Colorado offered Deion Sanders large sum of money to become next HC, per report

Primetime to Power 5 could be official in the coming days. According to Justin Adams of CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are planning to offer Jackson State coach Deion Sanders an annual salary of $5 million per season. Sanders has been the front-runner for the job for the past several...
FanSided

Ohio State football: Buckeyes trying to flip 2023 QB

The Ohio State football team is hitting the recruiting trail hard this week. Ryan Day and Corey Dennis are trying to flip a four-star recruit. The Ohio State football team received welcomed news as both USC and TCU lost over the weekend, opening the door for the Buckeyes to slide into the playoffs. But with the recruiting dead period having ended last Friday, Buckeye coaches are hitting the recruiting trail.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
The Comeback

CFB fans react to Deion Sanders’ blunt message to Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes have mostly had a losing culture in recent years. They’ve had only two winning seasons since joining the Pac-12 in 2013. New head coach Deion Sanders plans to change that in a big way moving forward. Sanders confirmed all the speculation that he would become Colorado’s new head coach on Saturday after Read more... The post CFB fans react to Deion Sanders’ blunt message to Colorado appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans React To Michigan Quarterback's Message

With TCU and USC losing this weekend, Ohio State looks to be a lock for the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Michigan last week. Could the Buckeyes get another crack at the Wolverines? It depends on how the committee seeds the four playoff teams, which we'll know when the bracket is unveiled this afternoon.
The Comeback

The Comeback

19K+
Followers
543
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy