Read full article on original website
Related
Four Bellingham residents arrested on local charges in DEA’s drug distribution sweep
Two of the men charged Wednesday by the DOJ are still at large, according to a DEA spokeswoman.
Bellingham woman accused of endangering an infant in freezing temperatures
The woman has no previous felony history in Whatcom County, court records show.
KGMI
Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
Six men charged, 20,000 fentanyl pills seized in alleged Whatcom-Skagit drug conspiracy
The Drug Enforcement Administration confirmed one of the locations searched was in Bellingham.
theorcasonian.com
Sheriff’s Report | November 23 – 29, 2022
A San Juan Deputy responded to a report of theft at Peace Island Medical Center. A person attempted to steal a bike from the area but was stopped by hospital personnel. The person was located and trespassed from the hospital and charges were forwarded to the Prosecutor. 22-008415 Domestic Dispute...
He was suspected of car theft in Whatcom County. Things went downhill from there
After attempting to run away a second time, Whatcom County deputies were eventually able to place the man into custody.
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announces new crime, jail data dashboard
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has developed an interactive digital dashboard that encompasses crime data, crime trends, domestic violence data, weapons offenses and data from the Snohomish County Jail. The new public dashboard is now available on the sheriff’s office website and updates each week. Historically, sheriff’s office crime...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale murder suspect pled guilty, got longer sentence than expected
FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, was sentenced after a plea of guilty was accepted in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month. Miranda pled guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January.
Whatcom woman accused of manslaughter for role in 2020 overdose death arrested again
The woman was out of custody awaiting trial on manslaughter charges for the March 2020 death of Evan Parberry, court records show.
kentreporter.com
Renton suspect arrested for 1998 cold case homicide of Marysville woman
In her 19 years of life, Jennifer Brinkman was known in the Marysville community as somebody eager to make friends. She frequented the local library. The young woman was found dead in her bedroom in 1998. It would be 24 years before police identified a suspect in her violent killing.
AOL Corp
Mobile salmon-processing platform planned to bring fish from Alaska to Bellingham Bay
Northline Seafoods, a company that processes Bristol Bay Alaskan Salmon, is commissioning a mobile, commercial salmon processing platform to be built in Bellingham starting in January 2023. “We’re building a vessel that we hope is going to revolutionize how fish are processed and brought to market out of Alaska,” said...
Tri-City Herald
Dad found daughter dead in home 24 years ago. DNA just led to an arrest, WA cops say
A father came home from vacation in 1998 and found his 19-year-old daughter dead, but a suspect was never identified, authorities in Washington said. DNA testing helped identify the suspect 24 years after Jennifer Brinkman was killed, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release. Brinkman stayed behind at...
Western Front
2022 midterm results: Proposition 5 passes, big wins for Whatcom County Democrats
Results for the 2022 midterm election in Washington state, officially declared Nov. 29, are now available as ballot counting is complete. The ballot-counting process saw slowdowns as the VoteWA signature verification feature struggled to load, partly due to an increase in registered voters and collected signatures since 2020. Whatcom County...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Investigating Traffic Fatality At 18th And Broadway
UPDATE- Just after 6:20 this morning, Police responded to the intersection of Broadway and 18th St for the report of a vehicle vs pedestrian collision. The pedestrian, a woman in her 60’s, was confirmed deceased. The driver remained at the scene and is under investigation for driving under the...
Results released after union vote at Starbucks in Sehome
The National Labor Relations Board conducted an election and made the results public.
Snohomish County neighbors deal with more snow, icy conditions
EVERETT, Wash. — Overnight and into Friday morning, Western Washington saw freezing temperatures. And the cold is not going away anytime soon, more snow is headed our way. When asking people if they love or hate this weather KIRO7 got some mixed emotions. “It’s cold you know, I love...
bellinghammetronews.com
Local Sikh Foundation making an impact in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Washington. — A local foundation has made it their mission to selflessly serve the local community while staying true to their traditional Sikh principles. The foundation spokesperson tells Bellingham Metro News that they are focused on helping marginalized groups find their way into opportunities that they otherwise may not have had. The organization, named The S.E.V.A Foundation is fairly new, the foundation was recently formed in spring of 2022.
KIMA TV
Highway hero: Snohomish County man saves stranded drivers in snowstorm
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — When winter weather strikes, sometimes the unfortunate can happen. Western Washington was hit hard with overnight snow creating a messy Wednesday morning commute for drivers. Cars were abandoned on I-405, semi-trucks were stuck in ditches and power outages stretched for miles. If drivers weren't prepared, Wednesday...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
q13fox.com
Power returns for most Snohomish County residents after days of being in the dark; another storm on the way
EDMONDS, Wash. - A majority of people in Snohomish County finally have their power back on. As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, just 27 customers remain without power in areas covered by the Snohomish County Public Utilities Department (PUD), which is down from the tens of thousands reported earlier this week.
Comments / 1