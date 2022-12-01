ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

KGMI

Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

Sheriff’s Report | November 23 – 29, 2022

A San Juan Deputy responded to a report of theft at Peace Island Medical Center. A person attempted to steal a bike from the area but was stopped by hospital personnel. The person was located and trespassed from the hospital and charges were forwarded to the Prosecutor. 22-008415 Domestic Dispute...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announces new crime, jail data dashboard

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has developed an interactive digital dashboard that encompasses crime data, crime trends, domestic violence data, weapons offenses and data from the Snohomish County Jail. The new public dashboard is now available on the sheriff’s office website and updates each week. Historically, sheriff’s office crime...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale murder suspect pled guilty, got longer sentence than expected

FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, was sentenced after a plea of guilty was accepted in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month. Miranda pled guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January.
FERNDALE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Investigating Traffic Fatality At 18th And Broadway

UPDATE- Just after 6:20 this morning, Police responded to the intersection of Broadway and 18th St for the report of a vehicle vs pedestrian collision. The pedestrian, a woman in her 60’s, was confirmed deceased. The driver remained at the scene and is under investigation for driving under the...
EVERETT, WA
bellinghammetronews.com

Local Sikh Foundation making an impact in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Washington. — A local foundation has made it their mission to selflessly serve the local community while staying true to their traditional Sikh principles. The foundation spokesperson tells Bellingham Metro News that they are focused on helping marginalized groups find their way into opportunities that they otherwise may not have had. The organization, named The S.E.V.A Foundation is fairly new, the foundation was recently formed in spring of 2022.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Highway hero: Snohomish County man saves stranded drivers in snowstorm

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — When winter weather strikes, sometimes the unfortunate can happen. Western Washington was hit hard with overnight snow creating a messy Wednesday morning commute for drivers. Cars were abandoned on I-405, semi-trucks were stuck in ditches and power outages stretched for miles. If drivers weren't prepared, Wednesday...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
SEATTLE, WA

