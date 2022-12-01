ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depleted Bucs secondary could get veteran Logan Ryan back for Monday night

By Joey Knight
 3 days ago
Bucs safety Logan Ryan (26) celebrates with teammates after intercepting an Aaron Rodgers pass in a Week 3 loss to the Packers. Ryan broke his foot the following week against the Chiefs and hasn't played since. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

TAMPA — If it were exclusively his call, Bucs safety Logan Ryan would make his highly anticipated return to the secondary Monday night against the Saints.

But the 31-year-old veteran, sidelined since breaking his foot in a Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, said he’s leaving that decision “to the doctors who care more about my body than I probably do.”

“As a competitor, of course I want to be out there Monday,” added Ryan, who was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. “But I need to dominate the practice field and prove to them that I can play as quickly as I can off this injury. So my goal is just to look great in practice. You’ve got to ask (coach) Todd (Bowles) how I look.”

Bowles, whose secondary already could be missing safeties Mike Edwards (contusion) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), said Ryan’s status likely will depend on his performance the next few days. By being designated to return, Ryan has a three-week window in which he can practice without counting against the 53-man roster limit. He can be activated at any point during that span.

“We’ve got to see a couple more days of practice before we (activate him), though,” Bowles said after Thursday’s practice. “But he moved around well (Thursday).”

Ryan never has missed more than two regular season games in nine previous NFL seasons. He had surgery six weeks ago and indicated his goal all along was to return to practice this week.

“That’s been the hardest thing, just feeling like I’m letting the team down by not being there,” he said. “But I’ve been there in group chats, I’ve been there on the sideline. Trust me, I’ve been in their ear as much as possible, so they probably want to see if I can still play and stop telling them everything.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

