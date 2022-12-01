Read full article on original website
fsunews.com
One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody
On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
WCTV
LCSO arrested suspect after a person found dead behind shopping plaza
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Leon County Sheriff’s Office found a dead person Saturday evening in a wooded area behind a Tallahassee shopping plaza. LCSO responded to 3800 Block North Monroe Street around 9 pm in reference to a...
LCSO investigating homicide behind shopping plaza, suspect in custody
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place behind a shopping plaza on Saturday, Dec. 3.
WALB 10
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
WCTV
UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
WCTV
Man shot in leg early Thursday in Frenchtown
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department reported a shooting incident this morning in the Frenchtown area around 9:42 am. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Golden Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, an adult male, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg inside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
TPD investigating shooting on Golden Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Thursday morning.
Cannon found not guilty of 2nd degree murder in shooting on W. Pensacola St.
A verdict was reached by a jury in the trial of a man accused of being involved in a mass shooting on West Pensacola Street in October.
WCTV
Cannon found guilty on attempted manslaughter, gun charges in Half Time Liquors shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury has found De’Arius Cannon guilty of attempted manslaughter and a gun charge after a week-long trial in Leon County. The jury also found Cannon not guilty of second-degree murder. Cannon is one of four people charged in connection to a shooting in October...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 2, 2022
Timothy Highsmith, 44, Greenwood, Florida: Battery on law enforcement officer, obstruction- resisting with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tykirious Highsmith, 21, Greenwood, Florida: Battery on law enforcement officer, obstruction- resisting with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Antonio Bell, 56, Marianna, Florida: Aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police, resisting officer...
TPD makes arrest related to shooting at FAMU's outdoor basketball court
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Thursday that it made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred at an outdoor basketball court at Florida A&M University.
YAHOO!
Thomasville woman charged with poisoning husband with antifreeze
Dec. 2—THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Torrii Fredrick Robinson was booked into the Thomas County Jail on Monday afternoon, following a 14-month investigation into the death of her husband, Phil Fredrick. According to reports, on Sunday, September 5, 2021, the Thomas County Sheriff's Office received a request from the Thomas...
WCTV
Injury crash shuts down section of Capital Circle Northwest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A section of Capital Circle NW is closed near Deerrun Drive while crews work to clean up a three-car accident that sent at least one person to the hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol tells WCTV troopers arrived on the scene around 12:30 pm Friday afternoon. While...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 30, 2022
Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Poulson, 39, Springfield, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teddi Claybaugh, 40, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Treivarius Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, grand theft of...
WCTV
All roadways reopened after head-on collision in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A major traffic accident in Wakulla County shut down the roadway for roughly two hours late Friday Night. It happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 319 when the driver of a southbound SUV attempted to pass another in the center lane. The SUV collided head-on with another SUV that was traveling northbound near Rainbow Drive, said Sgt. Stone of the Florida Highway Patrol.
GBI: Juvenile detained for making threat to a Brooks County school
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that it detained a juvenile for making a threat against a Brooks County School.
WCTV
Wakulla county man pedals his way to a complete life transformation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla County man is filled with joy this holiday season after his year started with a near-death experience. The pandemic sent Isaac Johnson to a dark place, and it took his family and a rekindled passion to rescue himself. Johnson landed in the hospital in...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for December 2, 2022
Cheyenne Nichols: Violation of county probation- pretrial intervention: Sentenced to six months in jail with four days’ time served. Stacey Fuder: Hold for Calhoun County- no bond. John Mears: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Jason Thomas: No driver’s license: sentenced to 60 days in jail with two...
Thomas County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in relation to death investigation
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it made an arrest in relation to a death investigation.
