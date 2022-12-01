Hurricane season ends with 14 named storms

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Back in the spring, numerous outlets released hurricane season predictions. Colorado State University predicted an above-average season with 18 named storms of which eight would be hurricanes and four would make it to major status.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also released its season predictions, saying that 14 to 21 named storms were likely. NOAA’s predictions also included six to 10 hurricanes, with between three and six of them major ones. Fourteen to 21 named storms would be considered an above-average season, and NOAA was 65% confident that that would be the case.

NOAA

As it turns out, there were actually 14 named storms during the just-concluded Atlantic hurricane season. Eight of those were hurricanes, but only two became major hurricanes. Both CSU and NOAA were on target with the number of hurricanes but were high when looking at total named storms and those that would be major hurricanes.

Colorado State University

Based on the 2020 and 2021 hurricane seasons, most people expected another crazy year with off-the-chart activity, but most of the season was quite tame with the exception of Hurricane Ian.

Three named storms struck the United States this season. Colin was a tropical storm that moved up the South Carolina coast in July, but there were no notable impacts.

Hurricane Ian made two U.S. landfalls, first in Florida as a major Category 4 storm and then as a Category 1 in Georgetown. Lastly, Nicole hit the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 storm.

Normally, 3.2 named storms will hit the US every year, with 1.6 of them becoming hurricanes. Major landfalling hurricanes are more rare, and only 0.5 will hit per year (one every other year), according to CSU .

This is the third year in a row that the Gulf coast was struck by a major hurricane.

