ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Man pleads not guilty to home repair fraud, financial exploitation of elderly

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0si1Kb_0jUDV11a00

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County man has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including home repair fraud and financial exploitation of the elderly, according to court records.

34-year-old Robert Long of Arab was arrested on Monday, October 3, with online documents saying he “knowingly promised” to do home repairs for two men after agreeing to the work and accepting payment ahead of time.

Second man charged with attempted murder in connection to Huntsville shooting

Those documents say Long “did not intend” to complete that work or knew it wouldn’t happen at all.

Long officially entered his plea of not guilty on Wednesday, November 23. The motion was accepted by the court on December 1.

A Marshall County Grand Jury indicted Long in February 2022, with a warrant for his arrest being served earlier this week.

In the indictment, Long is accused of using “deception, intimidation, undue influence, force or threat of force” to gain “unauthorized control” over the funds of one of the victims, an elderly man.

FCSO: Former Red Bay police officer arrested for electronic solicitation of child

Long is charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of home repair fraud and first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person.

The 34-year-old was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $40,000 bond. He was released two days later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
wbrc.com

B’ham man sentenced to prison on drug charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 1, a federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man on a drug charge, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 27-year-old Eric Ashley Jr., of Birmingham, to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

3 women charged in Hartselle vehicle theft

The Hartselle Police Department arrested three women for their alleged involvement in stealing a vehicle. Amber Leigh Hendrix, 24, of Decatur, Marride Shane Morris, 30, of Hartselle, and Brooklyn Shania Oliver, 24, of Town Creek were arrested Nov. 29 and charged with theft of property. Hartselle Police said the vehicle...
HARTSELLE, AL
Alabama Now

Busted: Alabama sheriff seizes 108 illegal gambling machines

An Alabama sheriff’s office has seized 108 illegal gambling machines and more $13,000 seized after a two-week investigation. After following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. It was found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton Police: Repeat offender jailed after argument leads to stabbing with steak knife

The Moulton Police Department charged a woman after a reported stabbing at a hotel. The department says officers responded to the Relax Inn Hotel in the 12,000 block of Alabama 157 on Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. The victim said he and the suspect were drinking when they began arguing about family issues. He told police she grabbed a steak knife and stabbed him. He was taken to Lawrence Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search

New Pre-K classrooms are coming soon after the approval. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. The appointment was finalized on Thursday evening in a 3-0 vote. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps. Updated: 17 hours ago. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Gadsden investigation leads to seized gaming machines, cash

GADSDEN, Ala. — A total of $13,000 and 108 gaming machines were seized, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. This came after a two-week investigation after complaints from an East Gadsden neighborhood. The Etowah County Drug Unit found makeshift gambling halls in the area. Three of the five locations had previously been given "cease and desist" orders.
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Lawsuit ends: Cullman County can impose bail again

CULLMAN CO, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office can now impose bail against people arrested in the county. The No Bail injunction against the county was lifted Wednesday morning following a five-year court battle. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said the county was sued in 2017 by...
WHNT-TV

Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family Members

A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court Friday morning. Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family …. A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 30

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. forgery-3rd degree; Van’s Sporting Goods; forged check. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW. Arrests. November 29. Flanigan, George L; 45. FTA-criminal trespassing-3rd degree. FTA-insurance violation. FTA-driving without...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy